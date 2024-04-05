Take Cues From Sara Ali Khan’s Colorful Beach Looks For Your Tropical Vacations In 2024

Summer
2024
is
here
and
we
are
all
set
to
hit
the
beach,
if
not,
the
pool!
However,
I
understand
that
your
inner
fashion
geek
is
reluctant
to
go
for
a
vacay
without
new
pieces
of
beach
clothes.
Thus,
it
is
high
time
to
take
inspiration
from
Sara
Ali
Khan's
beach
wardrobe,
ranging
from
bikinis
to
monokinis,
to
get
an
idea
before
you
start
shopping.
4
Sara
Ali
Khan
Approved
Swimwears
1.
Printed
Bikini
Set
The
bikini
top
comes
in
a
halter
neck
design
while
the
bikini
bottom
has
sleek
strings
which
are
ideal
to
flaunt
your
beach
body
for
which
you've
worked
so
hard
all
year
long.
Not
to
miss,
the
blue
colored
bikini
set
has
starfish
printed
all
over
that
certainly
broke
the
monotony.
She
could
be
seen
donning
a
pair
of
green
neon
shoes
that
perfectly
complemented
the
whole
look.
Lastly,
Sara
teamed
the
suit
with
a
pair
of
white
framed
sunglasses.
Floral
is
undoubtedly
the
safest
choice,
according
to
me,
they
are
vibrant,
engaging,
and
timeless.
Sara
opted
for
the
floral
bikini
top
with
plunging
sweetheart
neckline
with
same
printed
bikini
bottom.
She
layered
her
look
with
a
half-sleeved
floor
length
white
shrug.
For
accessories,
she
opted
for
a
pearl
necklace
and
a
gold
chain.
She
opted
for
a
pair
of
casual
beach
slippers
from
the
same
color
family
of
her
bikini.
Who
doesn't
love
hints
of
colors
while
vacaying
in
a
beach?
Well,
we
all
do!
And
so
does
Sara.
Her
neon
acid
washed
bikini
set
is
undoubtedly
one
of
a
kind
and
can
set
you
apart
from
your
peers
in
a
vacay.
The
bikini
top
features
a
halter
neck
and
a
plunging
neckline
that
flaunted
her
decolletage,
while
the
bikini
bottom
tastefully
showcased
her
bare
toned
midriff.
Sara's
beach
fashion
game
with
bright
and
vibrant
hues
is
noteworthy!
Sara
chose
a
fluorescent
green
monokini
with
elaborated
string
details
in
the
back.
She
chose
an
aztec
printed
colorful
sarong
that
is
the
most
catchy
part
of
the
whole
outfit.
She
paired
up
a
few
green
bracelets
and
finger
ring
with
her
look.
Also,
her
fluorescent
green
manicure
can
also
be
seen
in
the
pictures
which
further
made
her
look
more
appealing.