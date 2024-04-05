Take Cues From Sara Ali Khan’s Colorful Beach Looks For Your Tropical Vacations In 2024

Photo Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Summer 2024 is here and we are all set to hit the beach, if not, the pool! However, I understand that your inner fashion geek is reluctant to go for a vacay without new pieces of beach clothes. Thus, it is high time to take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's beach wardrobe, ranging from bikinis to monokinis, to get an idea before you start shopping.

4 Sara Ali Khan Approved Swimwears

1. Printed Bikini Set

The bikini top comes in a halter neck design while the bikini bottom has sleek strings which are ideal to flaunt your beach body for which you've worked so hard all year long. Not to miss, the blue colored bikini set has starfish printed all over that certainly broke the monotony. She could be seen donning a pair of green neon shoes that perfectly complemented the whole look. Lastly, Sara teamed the suit with a pair of white framed sunglasses.

2. Floral Bikini Set With Shrug

Floral is undoubtedly the safest choice, according to me, they are vibrant, engaging, and timeless. Sara opted for the floral bikini top with plunging sweetheart neckline with same printed bikini bottom. She layered her look with a half-sleeved floor length white shrug. For accessories, she opted for a pearl necklace and a gold chain. She opted for a pair of casual beach slippers from the same color family of her bikini.

Rekha's Filmfare Shoot Over The Years Make Redditors 'Worship The Queen', See Pictures

3. Neon Acid Washed Bikini Set

Who doesn't love hints of colors while vacaying in a beach? Well, we all do! And so does Sara. Her neon acid washed bikini set is undoubtedly one of a kind and can set you apart from your peers in a vacay. The bikini top features a halter neck and a plunging neckline that flaunted her decolletage, while the bikini bottom tastefully showcased her bare toned midriff.

4. Fluorescent Green Monokini With Sarong

Sara's beach fashion game with bright and vibrant hues is noteworthy! Sara chose a fluorescent green monokini with elaborated string details in the back. She chose an aztec printed colorful sarong that is the most catchy part of the whole outfit. She paired up a few green bracelets and finger ring with her look. Also, her fluorescent green manicure can also be seen in the pictures which further made her look more appealing.

Mrunal Thakur's Ethereal Pink Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra Worth Rs. 79,900 Is Perfect For Summer Wedding Events

So, which look do you like most?