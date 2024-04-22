Top 5 Trendy Blouse Designs By Alia Bhatt: From Embroided Royalty To Shiny Velvety, Here Are Top Picks

Top
5
Trendy
Blouse
Designs
By
Alia
Bhatt:
Who
wouldn't
want
to
appear
hotter
than
the
hottest?
Undoubtedly,
everyone
does.
We've
curated
some
of
the
best
blouse
designs
for
you,
so
fret
not
this
wedding
season.
Just
take
a
moment
to
peruse
these
designs
before
getting
your
blouse
stitched.
Alia
Bhatt,
renowned
in
the
Bollywood
industry
for
exuding
elegance,
possesses
a
knack
for
showcasing
a
carefree
attitude
in
the
most
impeccable
manner.
However,
beyond
this,
the
actress
also
demonstrates
a
talent
for
looking
glamorous
in
sarees.
Let's
delve
into
some
of
the
best
blouse
designs
donned
by
Alia
Bhatt.
Alia
Bhatt's
this
heavy
blouse
design
will
make
you
stand
out
this
wedding
season.
The
sweetheart
neck
blouse
design
has
very
deep
cut
in
the
front.
You
can
keep
the
deep
back
as
well
and
give
only
two
hooks
in
the
back.
This
blouse
has
heavy
designs
embedded,
giving
the
proper
wedding
vibe.
If
you
are
comfortable
wearing
a
deep-neck
blouse
then
this
could
be
a
perfect
fit.
Alia
Bhatt
chose
a
deep
neck
blouse
with
sleeveless
cut.
You
can
opt
to
keep
deep
back
design
or
can
keep
the
things
simple
in
the
back.
This
strapless
blouse
design
will
make
many
wonder
that
you
are
not
wearing
any
blouse
at
all.
But
the
best
part
about
this
is
that
the
strapless
design
will
enhance
your
collarbone.
Wear
your
pallu
in
such
a
way
with
this
blouse
deisgn
that
it
enhances
the
designs.
This
blouse
design
is
secured
from
the
back
with
two
hooks,
one
above
and
one
towards
the
down.
This
will
help
you
to
opt
for
a
deeper
neck
design
in
the
front.
If
your
saree
is
plain,
then
you
can
opt
for
velvet
blouse
as
this
will
give
you
the
shimmer
look.