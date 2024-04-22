Top 5 Trendy Blouse Designs By Alia Bhatt: From Embroided Royalty To Shiny Velvety, Here Are Top Picks

Top 5 Trendy Blouse Designs By Alia Bhatt: Who wouldn't want to appear hotter than the hottest? Undoubtedly, everyone does. We've curated some of the best blouse designs for you, so fret not this wedding season. Just take a moment to peruse these designs before getting your blouse stitched. Alia Bhatt, renowned in the Bollywood industry for exuding elegance, possesses a knack for showcasing a carefree attitude in the most impeccable manner. However, beyond this, the actress also demonstrates a talent for looking glamorous in sarees. Let's delve into some of the best blouse designs donned by Alia Bhatt.

1. Deep Neck Heavy Blouse Design

Alia Bhatt's this heavy blouse design will make you stand out this wedding season. The sweetheart neck blouse design has very deep cut in the front. You can keep the deep back as well and give only two hooks in the back. This blouse has heavy designs embedded, giving the proper wedding vibe.

2. V-Neck Blouse Design

If you are comfortable wearing a deep-neck blouse then this could be a perfect fit. Alia Bhatt chose a deep neck blouse with sleeveless cut. You can opt to keep deep back design or can keep the things simple in the back.

3. Strapless Blouse Design

This strapless blouse design will make many wonder that you are not wearing any blouse at all. But the best part about this is that the strapless design will enhance your collarbone. Wear your pallu in such a way with this blouse deisgn that it enhances the designs.

4. Choli-Cut Velvet Blouse Design

This blouse design is secured from the back with two hooks, one above and one towards the down. This will help you to opt for a deeper neck design in the front. If your saree is plain, then you can opt for velvet blouse as this will give you the shimmer look.

5. Heavy Embroided Pearl Blouse

This blouse design will make everyone's head turn around. The deep Balconette designed blouse will enhance your upper body. You can make your shoulder look broad by adding pearns around your arm.