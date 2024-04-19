Kareena Kapoor Inspired Blouse Back Designs, Explore Top 5 Hottest Picks For This Wedding Season

Blouse Back Designs By Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of elegance and trendsetting fashion, consistently sets the bar high with her impeccable style choices. As the wedding season approaches, her ensembles become a beacon of inspiration for countless admirers. Amidst the flurry of preparations, selecting the perfect back blouse design emerges as a daunting task for many. However, fear not, for we've meticulously curated a selection of the most exquisite blouse designs adorned by Kareena Kapoor herself, ensuring you shine like a star on the special day.

1. Circle Blouse Back Design

Most easy yet sexy designs of all time is to get a deep circle cut in the back of the blouse. You can get added two hooks on the top and two in the bottom. Moreover, you can also choose the depth of the circle as pr your choice.

2. Strappy Blouse Back Design

If you're confortable flaunts your skin then this blouse design will make you look sexier like never before. You can opt for halter nect blouse and add a thin strap to tie in the back. The back of the blouse will have a blouse's cloth that will be tied with the support of thin strap.

3. No Cut Back Blouse Design

Where everyone flaunts deep cut in the back, you can opt for no cut-outs in the back. All the heads can be turned around even without any cuts in the blouse's back by choosing a heavier piece to be stitched in the back. You can flaunt the glitters in the back and even get added pearls on the hem line.

4. U-Shaped Back Blouse Design

This U-shaped blouse back design will hold your blouse in place and will help you add the design as per your choice. Get your blouse stitched in u-shape in the back. The deep beck in the back can be supported with a strap that will join both the arms.

5. Big Knot In The Back Blouse Design

Another trendy blouse back design is a big knot in the back. You can leave a long piece of blouse's piece around the neck and tie it in the back to add the support and make your outft look stylish.