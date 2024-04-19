Kareena Kapoor Inspired Blouse Back Designs, Explore Top 5 Hottest Picks For This Wedding Season

Blouse
Back
Designs
By
Kareena
Kapoor:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
the
epitome
of
elegance
and
trendsetting
fashion,
consistently
sets
the
bar
high
with
her
impeccable
style
choices.
As
the
wedding
season
approaches,
her
ensembles
become
a
beacon
of
inspiration
for
countless
admirers.
Amidst
the
flurry
of
preparations,
selecting
the
perfect
back
blouse
design
emerges
as
a
daunting
task
for
many.
However,
fear
not,
for
we've
meticulously
curated
a
selection
of
the
most
exquisite
blouse
designs
adorned
by
Kareena
Kapoor
herself,
ensuring
you
shine
like
a
star
on
the
special
day.
1.
Circle
Blouse
Back
Design
Most
easy
yet
sexy
designs
of
all
time
is
to
get
a
deep
circle
cut
in
the
back
of
the
blouse.
You
can
get
added
two
hooks
on
the
top
and
two
in
the
bottom.
Moreover,
you
can
also
choose
the
depth
of
the
circle
as
pr
your
choice.
2.
Strappy
Blouse
Back
Design
If
you're
confortable
flaunts
your
skin
then
this
blouse
design
will
make
you
look
sexier
like
never
before.
You
can
opt
for
halter
nect
blouse
and
add
a
thin
strap
to
tie
in
the
back.
The
back
of
the
blouse
will
have
a
blouse's
cloth
that
will
be
tied
with
the
support
of
thin
strap.
3.
No
Cut
Back
Blouse
Design
Where
everyone
flaunts
deep
cut
in
the
back,
you
can
opt
for
no
cut-outs
in
the
back.
All
the
heads
can
be
turned
around
even
without
any
cuts
in
the
blouse's
back
by
choosing
a
heavier
piece
to
be
stitched
in
the
back.
You
can
flaunt
the
glitters
in
the
back
and
even
get
added
pearls
on
the
hem
line.
4.
U-Shaped
Back
Blouse
Design
This
U-shaped
blouse
back
design
will
hold
your
blouse
in
place
and
will
help
you
add
the
design
as
per
your
choice.
Get
your
blouse
stitched
in
u-shape
in
the
back.
The
deep
beck
in
the
back
can
be
supported
with
a
strap
that
will
join
both
the
arms.