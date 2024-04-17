Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Top 5 Celeb-Approved Floral Sarees To Flaunt This Summer

Floral
Sarees
To
Flaunt
In
Summer
2024:
This
summer
is
going
to
summer
like
no
other
summers!
So,
better
be
ready
to
wear
something
light
and
feel
a
little
cooler.
From
Alia
Bhatt
to
Katrina
Kaif
to
Anushka
Sharma,
the
B-town
actress
knows
well
how
to
glam
up
in
the
hot
summers.
Be
it
your
official
meeting
or
your
casual
day
out,
you
can
flaunts
these
celeb-approved
floral
sarees
anytime.
If
you
wat
to
feel
light,
breezy,
and
colorful
this
summer,
we
have
hand
picked
some
of
the
sarees
that
was
donned
by
Bollywood
celebs
and
would
look
equally
good
on
you
as
well.
1.
ALIA
BHATT'S
FLORAL
SAREE
Gangubai
never
fails
to
impress!
Flaunting
a
white
colored
saree,
Alia
Bhatt
style
her
summer
look
with
white
flowers
in
her.
You
can
opt
for
this
liht
weight
look
as
it
looks
subtle
yet
elegant.
The
white
colored
saree
has
pink
flowers
in
it's
border.
The
blouse
of
this
light
weight
saree
is
all
filled
with
pink
flowers
and
green
leaves,
giving
all
needed
summer
attention.
Organza
is
in
fashion!
Organza
saree
gives
you
the
needed
bounce
and
classiness
to
your
attire.
Anushka
Sharma
recently
sported
a
light
green
colored
floral
organza
sree.
The
border
of
the
saree
was
a
bit
heavy,
but
enough
to
make
you
wear
the
ensemble
at
all
the
events.
This
saree
when
accessorized
with
heavy
jewelry
will
give
you
party
look
and
when
not
accessorized
will
give
you
simple
look.
Celebs
can
sometimes
go
simple
with
their
saree
look.
Katrina
Kaif
once
flaunted
an
orange
colored
floral
saree
with
blue
border.
The
color
popping
saree
design
will
make
you
look
simple
yet
elegant
this
summer.
Katrina
said
in
her
post,
"Saari
ki
saree
hindustani
naari."
Mom-to-be
Deepika
Padukone
once
sported
a
Sabyasachi
Mukherjee's
floral
printed
saree.
This
might
be
out-of-budget
for
some
people,
but
you
can
re-create
this
saree
at
your
own
price.
It's
not
a
big
deal
to
create
this
minimal
floral
saree
ensemble
as
you
can
easily
find
a
white
cloth
with
small
green
colored
prints
on
it.
5.
Janhvi
Kapoor's
Stunning
Floral
Saree
You
can
opt
for
this
Janhvi
Kapoor
approved
floral
saree
as
well.
The
white
colored
saree
has
a
white
and
hot
pink
colored
gotapatti
on
it.
The
floral
print
has
pink,
orange,
and
blue
colored
flowers
on
it
with
green
leaves,
giving
ample
amount
of
summery
vibe
in
it.