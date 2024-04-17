Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Top 5 Celeb-Approved Floral Sarees To Flaunt This Summer

Floral Sarees To Flaunt In Summer 2024: This summer is going to summer like no other summers! So, better be ready to wear something light and feel a little cooler. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the B-town actress knows well how to glam up in the hot summers. Be it your official meeting or your casual day out, you can flaunts these celeb-approved floral sarees anytime. If you wat to feel light, breezy, and colorful this summer, we have hand picked some of the sarees that was donned by Bollywood celebs and would look equally good on you as well.

1. ALIA BHATT'S FLORAL SAREE

Gangubai never fails to impress! Flaunting a white colored saree, Alia Bhatt style her summer look with white flowers in her. You can opt for this liht weight look as it looks subtle yet elegant. The white colored saree has pink flowers in it's border. The blouse of this light weight saree is all filled with pink flowers and green leaves, giving all needed summer attention.

2. Anushka Sharma's Floral Organza Saree

Organza is in fashion! Organza saree gives you the needed bounce and classiness to your attire. Anushka Sharma recently sported a light green colored floral organza sree. The border of the saree was a bit heavy, but enough to make you wear the ensemble at all the events. This saree when accessorized with heavy jewelry will give you party look and when not accessorized will give you simple look.

3. Katrina Kaif's Elegant Saree Attire

Celebs can sometimes go simple with their saree look. Katrina Kaif once flaunted an orange colored floral saree with blue border. The color popping saree design will make you look simple yet elegant this summer. Katrina said in her post, "Saari ki saree hindustani naari."

4. Deepika Padukone In Sabyasachi Floral Saree

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone once sported a Sabyasachi Mukherjee's floral printed saree. This might be out-of-budget for some people, but you can re-create this saree at your own price. It's not a big deal to create this minimal floral saree ensemble as you can easily find a white cloth with small green colored prints on it.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Floral Saree

You can opt for this Janhvi Kapoor approved floral saree as well. The white colored saree has a white and hot pink colored gotapatti on it. The floral print has pink, orange, and blue colored flowers on it with green leaves, giving ample amount of summery vibe in it.