Hairstyles For This Summer: Alia's Braid To Ananya's Sleek Look, Celeb Approved Chic Styles You Must Try

Hairstyles
To
Try
This
Summer:
We
all
know
that
it's
a
great
struggle
when
it
comes
to
styling
out
hair,
especially
in
summers.
With
so
much
heat
and
sweating,
we
can't
always
afford
to
let
our
hair
remain
untied.
But
at
the
same
time
we
want
to
look
stylish
in
all
that
we
style.
Well,
don't
you
worry
much
because
we
have
curated
some
easy
yet
stylish
hairstyles
that
are
approved
by
Bollywood
celebrities
as
well.
So
get
your
comb
ready
becasue
you
will
be
getting
some
interesting
and
easy-to-do
styles.
1.
ALIA
BHATT'S
FAVORITE
FRENCH
BRAID
It
doesn't
matter
if
you
have
long
or
short
hair,
all
that
matter
is
whether
you
know
how
to
braid
your
hair.
You
can
try
Alia
Bhatt's
favorite
braiding
style
this
summer
as
it
will
keep
your
hair
in
place
and
will
make
you
look
chic
as
well.
Separate
your
hairs
in
two
halves
and
braid
them
from
the
very
top.
Towards
the
end
you
can
just
simple
tie
the
rubber
band
or
take
a
colorful
ribbon
matching
your
outfit
and
tie
it
around
just
like
Alia.
We
can't
always
fluant
messy
buns,
sometimes
our
hair
demands
sleek
style.
This
summer,
you
can
tie
all
your
hair
together
just
like
Sonakshi
Siha
and
make
a
messy
bun
on
the
top.
You
can
braid
first
and
then
opt
to
make
the
bun,
whatever
works
for
you.
We
can't
always
tie
out
hair
into
a
ponytail
or
make
a
braid
out
of
it.
Sometimes
we
do
want
to
keep
out
hair
open
but
wants
to
add
a
s,mall
touch
of
elegance
to
it.
You
can
do
it
by
half
tying
your
hair
with
middle
partition
and
adding
a
big
bow
in
the
back.
If
you
have
frizzy
hair
and
you
are
always
worried
about
it,
you
can
try
Ananya
Pandey's
this
look.
Just
buy
a
hair
wax
and
you're
all
good
to
go.
The
wax
will
keep
your
hairs
in
place
and
will
also
help
you
to
flaunt
an
open
hair
look.