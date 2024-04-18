Hairstyles For This Summer: Alia's Braid To Ananya's Sleek Look, Celeb Approved Chic Styles You Must Try

Hairstyles To Try This Summer: We all know that it's a great struggle when it comes to styling out hair, especially in summers. With so much heat and sweating, we can't always afford to let our hair remain untied. But at the same time we want to look stylish in all that we style. Well, don't you worry much because we have curated some easy yet stylish hairstyles that are approved by Bollywood celebrities as well. So get your comb ready becasue you will be getting some interesting and easy-to-do styles.

1. ALIA BHATT'S FAVORITE FRENCH BRAID

It doesn't matter if you have long or short hair, all that matter is whether you know how to braid your hair. You can try Alia Bhatt's favorite braiding style this summer as it will keep your hair in place and will make you look chic as well. Separate your hairs in two halves and braid them from the very top. Towards the end you can just simple tie the rubber band or take a colorful ribbon matching your outfit and tie it around just like Alia.

2. SONAKSHI SINHA'S HIGH BUN

We can't always fluant messy buns, sometimes our hair demands sleek style. This summer, you can tie all your hair together just like Sonakshi Siha and make a messy bun on the top. You can braid first and then opt to make the bun, whatever works for you.

3. DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S HIGH PONY

High ponytail never goes out of style! If you have long or mid-length hair then you can easily opt for this option. Deepika Padukone style high ponytail will give you clear yet elegant look.

4. ANUSHKA SHARMA'S BOW HAIRSTYLE

We can't always tie out hair into a ponytail or make a braid out of it. Sometimes we do want to keep out hair open but wants to add a s,mall touch of elegance to it. You can do it by half tying your hair with middle partition and adding a big bow in the back.

5. ANANYA PANDEY'S SLEEK WET HAIRSTYLE

If you have frizzy hair and you are always worried about it, you can try Ananya Pandey's this look. Just buy a hair wax and you're all good to go. The wax will keep your hairs in place and will also help you to flaunt an open hair look.