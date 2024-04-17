Top 5 Hottest Blouse Designs By Kareena Kapoor To Slay! From Strapless To Jacket, Check BEST Picks

Blouse
Designs
By
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan:
Now
that
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
trending
all
over
social
media
for
her
drool
worthy
appearance
in
Crew,
all
that
fans
want
to
know
is
how
the
actress
dress
up
to
glam
up
her
festive
season
look.
If
noticed,
we
can
easily
see
that
actress
often
wear
sarees
at
big
events,
including
family
functions,
movie
promotions
and
many
others.
Sometime
they
sport
the
simple
blouse
design
and
add
the
needed
glamor
to
it
and
at
other
time
they
go
for
more
designer
option.
Whether
it
be
low-key
function
of
high-fi
shaadi,
we
have
curated
all
of
Kareena
Kapoor's
top
picks
for
you,
let's
explore.
Kareena
Kapoor
was
recently
spotted
flaunting
a
shimmy
saree,
styling
it
with
strapless
blouse.
This
blouse
design
will
help
you
enhance
your
collar
bone.
Since
all
eyes
will
be
on
your
front
portion,
you
can
play
with
the
look
by
adding
heavy
necklace
piece.
The
advantage
with
this
blouse
design
is
that
you
can
opt
for
deep
back
neck
of
not-so-deep
back
neck,
as
per
your
choice.
Kareena
Kapoor
recently
did
a
shoot
for
House
Of
Masab
where
the
actress
was
seen
donning
different
looks.
And
one
of
the
most
stylish
and
hottest
look
was
her
jacketr
style
blouse
design.
She
wore
a
heavy
embroided
jacket
blouse
that
had
open
front.
The
blouse
had
collar
in
it
but
you
can
opt
it
out.
If
not
comfortable,
you
can
also
opt
out
to
keep
the
jacket
open
and
get
added
one
or
two
buttons
in
the
front.
Since
jacket
will
already
make
your
uppr
part
look
heavy
you
can
leave
the
neck
piece
and
instead
wear
earrings.
Another
best
option
for
the
minimal
yet
glorifying
look
is
the
high
neck
blouse.
If
you
feel
uncomfortable
with
deep
neck
blouses,
then
this
is
the
best
option
for
you.
You
can
make
all
heads
turn
around
by
choosing
a
heavy
embroided
piece
for
you
blouse.
In
this
design
you
can
either
have
deep
cut
in
back
or
can
leave
the
blouse
closed
from
back
as
well.
Kareena
chose
to
flaunt
this
blouse
design
with
full
sleeves,
but
you
can
opt
for
sleeveless
as
well.
Round
neck
blouses
never
go
out
of
fashion!
This
wedding
season
you
can
give
your
mind
a
rest
and
opt
for
much
simpleroption,
sleeveless
round
necked
blouse.
Kareena
flaunted
a
peach
colored
saree
with
thin
strap
round-necked
blouse
design.
The
blouse
had
heavy
embroidery
so
it
was
easy
to
catch
everyone's
attention.
With
these
simple
blouse
deisgns,
it's
easy
to
choose
any
kind
of
jewelery
to
pair
up
with.
This
is
something
new!
You
can
opt
for
ruffled
front
knot
blouse
design
this
wedding
season.
Kareena
uploaded
a
photo
of
her
with
Katrina
Kaif
in
2020,
wishing
the
latter
a
Happy
birthday.
In
the
photo,
Kareena
is
seen
donning
the
look
in
deep
V-neck
blouse
that
seemed
to
have
front
knot
in
it.
You
can
keep
the
sleeves
at
elbow
length
and
can
accessorize
the
look
with
chudi
and
choker.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:02 [IST]