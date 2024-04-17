Top 5 Hottest Blouse Designs By Kareena Kapoor To Slay! From Strapless To Jacket, Check BEST Picks

Blouse Designs By Kareena Kapoor Khan: Now that Kareena Kapoor Khan is trending all over social media for her drool worthy appearance in Crew, all that fans want to know is how the actress dress up to glam up her festive season look. If noticed, we can easily see that actress often wear sarees at big events, including family functions, movie promotions and many others. Sometime they sport the simple blouse design and add the needed glamor to it and at other time they go for more designer option. Whether it be low-key function of high-fi shaadi, we have curated all of Kareena Kapoor's top picks for you, let's explore.

Kareena Kapoor To Kiara Advani; TOP Blouse Designs You Can Bookmark To Look Stylish This Festive Season

1. Strapless Blouse Design

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted flaunting a shimmy saree, styling it with strapless blouse. This blouse design will help you enhance your collar bone. Since all eyes will be on your front portion, you can play with the look by adding heavy necklace piece. The advantage with this blouse design is that you can opt for deep back neck of not-so-deep back neck, as per your choice.

2. Jacket Style Blouse Design

Kareena Kapoor recently did a shoot for House Of Masab where the actress was seen donning different looks. And one of the most stylish and hottest look was her jacketr style blouse design. She wore a heavy embroided jacket blouse that had open front. The blouse had collar in it but you can opt it out. If not comfortable, you can also opt out to keep the jacket open and get added one or two buttons in the front. Since jacket will already make your uppr part look heavy you can leave the neck piece and instead wear earrings.

3. High Neck Blouse Design

Another best option for the minimal yet glorifying look is the high neck blouse. If you feel uncomfortable with deep neck blouses, then this is the best option for you. You can make all heads turn around by choosing a heavy embroided piece for you blouse. In this design you can either have deep cut in back or can leave the blouse closed from back as well. Kareena chose to flaunt this blouse design with full sleeves, but you can opt for sleeveless as well.

4. Round Neck Blouse

Round neck blouses never go out of fashion! This wedding season you can give your mind a rest and opt for much simpleroption, sleeveless round necked blouse. Kareena flaunted a peach colored saree with thin strap round-necked blouse design. The blouse had heavy embroidery so it was easy to catch everyone's attention. With these simple blouse deisgns, it's easy to choose any kind of jewelery to pair up with.

5. Front Knot Blouse Design

This is something new! You can opt for ruffled front knot blouse design this wedding season. Kareena uploaded a photo of her with Katrina Kaif in 2020, wishing the latter a Happy birthday. In the photo, Kareena is seen donning the look in deep V-neck blouse that seemed to have front knot in it. You can keep the sleeves at elbow length and can accessorize the look with chudi and choker.