Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs To Steal For The Wedding Season: Halter Neck To Strapless
oi-Mimtaz
Updated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 16:24 [IST]
Top
8
Trendy
Deepika
Padukone
Blouse
Designs:
It's
time
to
bring
out
all
of
your
heavily
embellished
sarees
and
lehengas
that
are
buried
deep
insde
your
wardrobe.
You
can
reinvent
your
regular
saree
look
with
picking
a
statement
blouse.
Looking
for
Bollywood
celeb-inspired
blouse
designs
for
the
shaadi
season?
No
worries...
We
have
got
you
covered.
Today,
we
bring
you
a
list
of
top
8
trendy
Deepika
Padukone
blouse
designs
to
elevate
your
look
this
wedding
season.
And
trust,
they
are
all
bookmark-worthy.
1)
The
Sexy
Backless
Knot
Blouse
Design
Take
cues
fom
Deepika
Padukone
on
how
to
elevate
a
plain
saree
with
a
stylish
blouse.
The
backless
halter-neck
blouse
with
tie
closures
at
the
back
will
give
a
modern
twist
to
your
traditional
saree.
2)
The
Halter
Neck
Blouse
Design
Steal
the
spotlight
in
a
turtleneck-inspired
backless
blouse
embellished
with
blingy
detailing.
Flaunt
your
back
and
let
your
blouse
do
all
the
drama.
Take
notes
from
Deepika,
girls!
3)
The
Strapless
Blouse
Design
Raise
the
temperature
in
a
strapless
blouse
this
wedding
season.
A
strapless
sequinned
blouse
can
ooze
the
oomph
factor
an
dmake
you
stand
out.
4)
The
Heavily
Embroidered
Pearl-Studded
Blouse
Design
Take
notes
from
DP
on
how
to
add
a
dramatic
twist
with
pearl
detailings
to
your
textured
strapless
embroidered
blouse.
5)
The
V-Neck
Off
Shoulder
Blouse
Design
A
off-shoulder
blouse
with
a
plungin
v-neck
design
can
be
the
only
thing
that
you
need
to
set
the
temperature
high.
6)
The
Full
Sleeve
Blouse
Design
A
long-sleeve
blouse
can
never
go
out
of
fashion,
Isn't
it?
Whether
it's
a
saree
or
a
lehenga,
you
can
style
your
sheer
outfit
in
a
full-sleeved
blouse.
7)
The
High
Neck
Blouse
Design
Loking
for
a
modest
fit
that
is
trendy
yet
unconventional?
Deepika's
yellow
pleated
high
neck
blouse
might
be
the
best
pick
for
you.
8)
The
Ruffle
Sleeves
Blouse
Design
If
you
are
looking
for
something
quirky,
then
you
can
also
go
for
a
dramatic
blouse
with
flared
sleeves
with
a
bow
detail
at
the
neck.