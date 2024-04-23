Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs To Steal For The Wedding Season: Halter Neck To Strapless

Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs: It's time to bring out all of your heavily embellished sarees and lehengas that are buried deep insde your wardrobe. You can reinvent your regular saree look with picking a statement blouse. Looking for Bollywood celeb-inspired blouse designs for the shaadi season? No worries... We have got you covered. Today, we bring you a list of top 8 trendy Deepika Padukone blouse designs to elevate your look this wedding season. And trust, they are all bookmark-worthy.

Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs

1) The Sexy Backless Knot Blouse Design

Take cues fom Deepika Padukone on how to elevate a plain saree with a stylish blouse. The backless halter-neck blouse with tie closures at the back will give a modern twist to your traditional saree.

2) The Halter Neck Blouse Design

Steal the spotlight in a turtleneck-inspired backless blouse embellished with blingy detailing. Flaunt your back and let your blouse do all the drama. Take notes from Deepika, girls!

3) The Strapless Blouse Design

Raise the temperature in a strapless blouse this wedding season. A strapless sequinned blouse can ooze the oomph factor an dmake you stand out.

4) The Heavily Embroidered Pearl-Studded Blouse Design

Take notes from DP on how to add a dramatic twist with pearl detailings to your textured strapless embroidered blouse.

5) The V-Neck Off Shoulder Blouse Design

A off-shoulder blouse with a plungin v-neck design can be the only thing that you need to set the temperature high.

6) The Full Sleeve Blouse Design

A long-sleeve blouse can never go out of fashion, Isn't it? Whether it's a saree or a lehenga, you can style your sheer outfit in a full-sleeved blouse.

7) The High Neck Blouse Design

Loking for a modest fit that is trendy yet unconventional? Deepika's yellow pleated high neck blouse might be the best pick for you.

8) The Ruffle Sleeves Blouse Design

If you are looking for something quirky, then you can also go for a dramatic blouse with flared sleeves with a bow detail at the neck.