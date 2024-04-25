Vicky Kaushal To Zayed Khan; Bollywood Stars Who Slayed In All Black Ensembles At Heeramandi Screening

As
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
'Heeramandi'
premiere
dazzled
Mumbai
with
its
star-studded
affair,
the
men
of
Bollywood
stepped
out
in
sleek
and
sophisticated
black
attire,
showcasing
their
impeccable
sense
of
style.
Here's
a
roundup
of
the
dapper
gentlemen
who
stole
the
spotlight
with
their
all-black
ensembles:
Vicky
Kaushal:
Sporting
a
sleek
black
kurta
paired
with
a
long
beard
that's
turning
heads,
Vicky
Kaushal
exudes
effortless
charm
and
style
on
the
red
carpet.
Sooraj
Pancholi
looks
suave
in
a
contemporary
black
kurta,
with
his
impeccable
fashion
sense.
Aditya
Roy
Kapur:
Dressed
to
impress
in
a
dapper
black
suit
paired
with
a
stylish
blue
shirt,
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
showcases
his
signature
charm
and
sophistication.
Harshvardhan
Rane:
Stepping
out
in
a
sheer
black,
well-fitted
shirt,
Harshvardhan
Rane
exudes
an
aura
of
understated
charm
on
the
red
carpet.
Zayed
Khan:
Sporting
an
all-black
ensemble
comprising
a
black
suit
with
a
matching
tie,
Zayed
Khan
epitomizes
classic
style
and
sophistication.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 14:55 [IST]