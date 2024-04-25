Vicky Kaushal To Zayed Khan; Bollywood Stars Who Slayed In All Black Ensembles At Heeramandi Screening

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' premiere dazzled Mumbai with its star-studded affair, the men of Bollywood stepped out in sleek and sophisticated black attire, showcasing their impeccable sense of style. Here's a roundup of the dapper gentlemen who stole the spotlight with their all-black ensembles:

Vicky Kaushal:

Sporting a sleek black kurta paired with a long beard that's turning heads, Vicky Kaushal exudes effortless charm and style on the red carpet.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi looks suave in a contemporary black kurta, with his impeccable fashion sense.

Aditya Roy Kapur:

Dressed to impress in a dapper black suit paired with a stylish blue shirt, Aditya Roy Kapur showcases his signature charm and sophistication.

Harshvardhan Rane:

Stepping out in a sheer black, well-fitted shirt, Harshvardhan Rane exudes an aura of understated charm on the red carpet.

Zayed Khan:

Sporting an all-black ensemble comprising a black suit with a matching tie, Zayed Khan epitomizes classic style and sophistication.