VIRAL PICS: Zareen Khan Radiates In Archana Kochhar's Ahimsa Silk Collection At Pune Event
At Pune Fashion Week, actress Zareen Khan showcased Archana Kochhar's 'Phoolon ke Baarat' collection, highlighting elegance and cruelty-free Ahimsa Silk. Her participation added glamour, showcasing the blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern design.
Zareen
Khan
viral
photos:
At
a
recent
prestigious
fashion
event
in
Pune,
actress
Zareen
Khan
showcased
her
grace
and
style,
embodying
the
essence
of
designer
Archana
Kochhar's
latest
collection,
'Phoolon
ke
Baarat’.
Adorning
a
pastel
floral
lehenga
crafted
from
Ahimsa
Silk,
Zareen
epitomized
elegance.
This
silk,
known
for
being
cruelty-free,
set
the
tone
for
a
collection
that
honored
India's
natural
beauty
through
florals
and
geometric
patterns
inspired
by
the
country's
architecture.
ZAREEN
KHAN
SIZZLES
AT
EVENT-
SEE
HER
STUNNING
PICS
The
ensemble
highlighted
the
synergy
between
traditional
craftsmanship
and
modern
design,
reflecting
Kochhar's
renowned
approach
to
fashion.
Zareen's
soft
makeup
accentuated
the
outfit's
pastel
hues,
aligning
with
the
collection's
aesthetic
of
merging
heritage
with
contemporary
flair.
Zareen
shared
her
feelings
about
her
ramp
walk,
stating,
"Walking
the
ramp
is
always
a
little
nerve-wrecking.
I
still
get
jitters
before
going
on
the
floor.
But
I
am
feeling
so
confident
in
this
outfit
by
Archana,
which
is
not
only
stunning
but
also
enhances
my
whole
look.
I
feel
like
a
princess.
I
am
a
fan
of
Archana's
work,
and
her
intricate
designing
on
this
outfit
is
truly
representative
of
her
talent
of
focusing
on
the
details.
It's
an
absolute
privilege
to
grace
the
runway
as
the
showstopper
for
such
a
breathtaking
collection
from
which
I
truly
want
to
own
so
many
pieces!"
This
collaboration
at
the
Pune
Fashion
Week
was
a
celebration
of
Indian
couture,
creativity,
and
innovation,
drawing
the
attention
of
fashion
lovers
and
industry
experts.
Zareen
Khan's
participation
as
the
showstopper
added
a
layer
of
glamour
to
the
event,
highlighting
her
role
in
the
fashion
industry
beyond
her
acting
career.
On
the
professional
front,
Zareen
hinted
at
upcoming
projects,
promising
more
exciting
announcements
in
the
near
future.
