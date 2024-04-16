VIRAL PICS: Zareen Khan Radiates In Archana Kochhar's Ahimsa Silk Collection At Pune Event

Zareen Khan viral photos: At a recent prestigious fashion event in Pune, actress Zareen Khan showcased her grace and style, embodying the essence of designer Archana Kochhar's latest collection, 'Phoolon ke Baarat’. Adorning a pastel floral lehenga crafted from Ahimsa Silk, Zareen epitomized elegance. This silk, known for being cruelty-free, set the tone for a collection that honored India's natural beauty through florals and geometric patterns inspired by the country's architecture.



ZAREEN KHAN SIZZLES AT EVENT- SEE HER STUNNING PICS

The ensemble highlighted the synergy between traditional craftsmanship and modern design, reflecting Kochhar's renowned approach to fashion. Zareen's soft makeup accentuated the outfit's pastel hues, aligning with the collection's aesthetic of merging heritage with contemporary flair.

Zareen shared her feelings about her ramp walk, stating, "Walking the ramp is always a little nerve-wrecking. I still get jitters before going on the floor. But I am feeling so confident in this outfit by Archana, which is not only stunning but also enhances my whole look. I feel like a princess. I am a fan of Archana's work, and her intricate designing on this outfit is truly representative of her talent of focusing on the details. It's an absolute privilege to grace the runway as the showstopper for such a breathtaking collection from which I truly want to own so many pieces!"

This collaboration at the Pune Fashion Week was a celebration of Indian couture, creativity, and innovation, drawing the attention of fashion lovers and industry experts. Zareen Khan's participation as the showstopper added a layer of glamour to the event, highlighting her role in the fashion industry beyond her acting career. On the professional front, Zareen hinted at upcoming projects, promising more exciting announcements in the near future.

