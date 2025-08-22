5 Festive Perfect Lehenga Inspirations From Pragya Jaiswal

Festivities have begun, and what better than such occasion to put your best fashion foot forward, ladies! From multi-coloured lehengas to solid black, Pragya Jaiswal's traditional wardrobe exudes glamour and statements! Take a look:

Yellow bloom: Pragya Jaiswal looked as fresh as ever in a yellow and pink lehenga featuring dangling details and embellished work all across. Keeping the vibe chirpy and moody, she opted for a heavy diamond and pearl jewellery set.

Floral bliss: Take cues from Pragya to stun in a printed floral lehenga in the hues of soft oranges and blues. She paired a voluminous skirt with a matching blouse and topped all of it with an organza dupatta. Keeping it subtle yet effective, Pragya simply opted for heavy earrings.

Purple glam: Pragya looked as dazzling as ever in a bright purple lehenga with golden detailed work across the edges, waistline, and the blouse. Keeping it regal, she accessorised her look with chunky choodas and dazzling earrings.

Blissful in black: Pragya kept it chic and sophisticated in a full black ensemble with prints across her dupatta and broad edges of the skirt. She let her blouse speak volumes by opting for one with subtle mirror work. Blending traditional with modernity, Pragya accessorised her look with a structured chooda and opted for heavy earrings.

Dazzling blue: Pragya stunned in a bright blue lehenga with floral patchwork across her voluminous skirt. She paired it with a fully embellished blouse and a netted dupatta. Keeping her look neat by styling her hair in a sleek bun, she opted for minimal yet striking jewellery pieces.

Whether it's about dazzling in bright pieces or subtle aesthetics, Pragya Jaiswal shows how to pull them off! Meanwhile, on the work front, Pragya Jaiswal is gearing up for her next spectacle, Tyson Naidu.