5 Navratri Looks Pragya Jaiswal Swears By - Comfortable, Camera-Ready & Dance-Proof
Navratri season is here, and so is the need to stock up your wardrobe with comfy and flair-filled lehengas and chaniya-cholis - those that don't hold you back from dancing your heart out! Pragya Jaiswal's traditional fashion wardrobe dishes out outfits that sit right this festive season! Take a look:
1. When colours are your love language, Pragya shows to own them with a green and red coloured lehenga piece, with floral prints and threadwork. Pair it with a statement choker piece and minimal earrings.
2. Grab the chance to channel your inner Barbie the traditional way by donning a powder pink lehenga piece and pulling it off like Pragya Jaiswal. One can pair it with minimal yet statement jewellery to pull off the accessory department!
3.
Pragya
Jaiswal
keeps
it
floral
and
lighthearted
in
a
printed
lehenga
piece
in
the
hues
of
red
and
blue.
One
can
keep
it
statement
with
chunky
drop
earrings
to
fire
up
the
outfit's
appeal.
4. Serve a statement like Pragya Jaiswal, decked up in this bright red lehenga piece with threadwork and minimal embellishments. Keeping the accessory department subtle, opt for radiant jewellery pieces that add more depth to the look.
5.
Don
this
bright
purple
lehenga
piece
with
golden
detailing
at
the
edges.
Pair
it
with
oxidised
golden
jewellery
pieces,
and
one
can
also
choose
to
style
hair
in
a
sleek
bun.
Be it subtle fabrics or festive-approved ones, Pragya Jaiswal shows just how to own the fashion space this Navratri season.