5 Times Shanaya Kapoor’s Promotional Looks Stole the Spotlight

Rising star Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan may have marked her entry on screen, but it's her off-screen wardrobe that's making just as much noise. Her promotions have turned into a runway of their own-each look balancing chic minimalism with statement glamour. From red-carpet elegance to street-style cool, Shanaya's style story is unfolding as confidently as her career.

Here are five looks that prove Shanaya is as much a fashion girl as she is a rising star:

1. Structured Neutral Elegance

A strapless beige bodycon gown that let minimalism do the talking-sleek, effortless, and proof that understated can be unforgettable.

2. Power Dressing, Her Way



Brown blazer, black trousers, sharp lines-Shanaya's spin on boss-lady dressing felt equal parts bold and versatile.



3. Sunshine State of Mind

A soft yellow dress with crystal detailing that radiated charm and glam in equal measure. Easy, fresh, and radiant.

4. The White Classic

One-shoulder, floor-length, slit detail-the kind of timeless gown that instantly channels old-school star power.

5. Street-Style Cool

Leather-on-leather with a cropped shearling jacket, sealed with an easy laugh-Gen-Z energy done right.