5 Times Shanaya Kapoor’s Promotional Looks Stole the Spotlight
Rising star Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan may have marked her entry on screen, but it's her off-screen wardrobe that's making just as much noise. Her promotions have turned into a runway of their own-each look balancing chic minimalism with statement glamour. From red-carpet elegance to street-style cool, Shanaya's style story is unfolding as confidently as her career.
Here are five looks that prove Shanaya is as much a fashion girl as she is a rising star:
1. Structured Neutral Elegance
A strapless beige bodycon gown that let minimalism do the talking-sleek, effortless, and proof that understated can be unforgettable.
2.
Power
Dressing,
Her
Way
Brown
blazer,
black
trousers,
sharp
lines-Shanaya's
spin
on
boss-lady
dressing
felt
equal
parts
bold
and
versatile.
3. Sunshine State of Mind
A soft yellow dress with crystal detailing that radiated charm and glam in equal measure. Easy, fresh, and radiant.
4. The White Classic
One-shoulder, floor-length, slit detail-the kind of timeless gown that instantly channels old-school star power.
5. Street-Style Cool
Leather-on-leather with a cropped shearling jacket, sealed with an easy laugh-Gen-Z energy done right.