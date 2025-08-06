6 Outfits To Steal From Pooja Hegde Wardrobe: Yellow Pantsuit, Golden Mini Dress, Co-ord Set & More

When it comes to exploring and experimenting in the fashion space, be it national or international, Pooja Hegde misses no beat to serve statements in her own style. Whether it's about dazzling in bright-coloured pantsuit or being the moment of the hour in a metallic outfit, Pooja proves that nobody does fashion styling like her! Take a look:

Blouson madness: Pooja Hegde combined chic and drama by donning a satin white blouson top with an elegant V neckline, a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra. She paired the top with subtly contrasting blue bottoms, featuring embellishments all over, creating a fashion moment that'll make heads turn!

Yellow pantsuit: Pooja fired up her boss girl energy by donning a bright yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette. She kept it hot and contemporary by accessorising it with a stacked neckpiece.

Golden glam: The 'Retro' actress served looks in a golden mini dress, featuring a shirt pattern on the upper half, and a smoothly pleated skirt effect at the bottom, creating a fashion moment that's absolutely spotlight-worthy! Keeping it chic, she simply accessorised her ensemble with contemporary earpieces.



Loud in metallic: Pooja ensured that the spotlight was hers to have as she sported a metallic outfit, featuring a dramatic wrap along her waistline and leg. Keeping the appearance devoid of jewellery, Pooja simply let the ensemble have the center stage!

Ruffled love: Pooja looked as breathtaking as ever in a bright red co-ord set, featuring a ruffled top and a ruffled skirt, a creation of the international brand Magda Butrym. Shooting the glam meter at the highest, Pooja sported a few contemporary jewellery pieces and completed her look.

Feathered drama: Pooja defined drama by donning a light blue full-length outfit, loaded with feathers all over. She enhanced the boldness manifold by pairing her ensemble with knee-length blue boots.

When it comes to taking cues on serving fashion statements, look no further than Pooja Hegde!