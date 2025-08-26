8 Stunning Outfits Of Elli AvrRam That Are A MUST For Your Wardrobe

From ethnic glam to bold contemporary choices, unfiltered beauty Elli AvrRam's style is versatile, chic, and effortlessly glamorous. Here's a curated list of 8 stunning outfits from the wardrobe of the green eyed beauty that deserve a place in yours too!

1. Classic black saree

There's nothing more timeless than a black saree, and Elli proves it with utmost elegance. Draped in a chic black saree paired with a strappy blouse, she redefines sensual grace. A perfect for evening parties.

2. Red bodycon gown

In a striking full-sleeved bodycon gown with a cowl neckline, Elli exudes confidence and allure. A must-have for cocktail nights!

3. Fur coat



Wrapped in a chic faux fur long coat, she lets her toned legs do the talking. This look balances warmth and glamour, proving that cold-weather dressing doesn't have to be boring.

4. Leather statement



Leather never goes out of style, and Elli's maroon leather dress is a total head-turner

5. Red riding hood

Elli loves experimenting, and this look is proof! Pairing a classic brown trench coat with striking red stockings and black heels, she creates a quirky yet high-fashion vibe.

6. Hourglass sequin glam

Glitter and sequins are wardrobe essentials, and Elli nails it in an off-white bodycon embellished dress.

7. Monochrome chic with smoky eyes



Elli's black-and-white shirt paired with flowy navy pants is all about power dressing with a twist. Her bold smoky eye makeup elevates the look further, making it chic yet effortless.

8. Off-shoulder black gown

For a touch of elegance and dream, Elli's all-black off-shoulder outfit is pure perfection, making it look a timeless classic-one every wardrobe deserves