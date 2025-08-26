8 Stunning Outfits Of Elli AvrRam That Are A MUST For Your Wardrobe
From ethnic glam to bold contemporary choices, unfiltered beauty Elli AvrRam's style is versatile, chic, and effortlessly glamorous. Here's a curated list of 8 stunning outfits from the wardrobe of the green eyed beauty that deserve a place in yours too!
1. Classic black saree
There's nothing more timeless than a black saree, and Elli proves it with utmost elegance. Draped in a chic black saree paired with a strappy blouse, she redefines sensual grace. A perfect for evening parties.
2. Red bodycon gown
In a striking full-sleeved bodycon gown with a cowl neckline, Elli exudes confidence and allure. A must-have for cocktail nights!
3.
Fur
coat
Wrapped in a chic faux fur long coat, she lets her toned legs do the talking. This look balances warmth and glamour, proving that cold-weather dressing doesn't have to be boring.
4.
Leather
statement
Leather never goes out of style, and Elli's maroon leather dress is a total head-turner
5. Red riding hood
Elli loves experimenting, and this look is proof! Pairing a classic brown trench coat with striking red stockings and black heels, she creates a quirky yet high-fashion vibe.
6. Hourglass sequin glam
Glitter and sequins are wardrobe essentials, and Elli nails it in an off-white bodycon embellished dress.
7.
Monochrome
chic
with
smoky
eyes
Elli's black-and-white shirt paired with flowy navy pants is all about power dressing with a twist. Her bold smoky eye makeup elevates the look further, making it chic yet effortless.
8. Off-shoulder black gown
For a touch of elegance and dream, Elli's all-black off-shoulder outfit is pure perfection, making it look a timeless classic-one every wardrobe deserves