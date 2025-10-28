Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: 5 Times She Radiated Royalty In Regal Attire

Very often, Aditi Rao Hydari has broken the internet with her royal looks, and the audiences have skipped many breaths with how effortlessly she carries royal glamour. As she celebrates her birthday today, here's looking at top 5 times she defined royal elegance.

Bronze Metallic Outfit: Aditi radiated royal charm in a full-length bronze metallic outfit with heavy work across the neckline and torso. Letting the outfit speak volumes with its grace, the actress simply accessorised her look with heavy jhumkas.

Multi-coloured Anarkali: Aditi bloomed in a multi-coloured full-length anarkali with floral prints all over and detailed work around the torso. She simply styled her hair in dense curls and accessorised her look with heavy earrings and rings.

Red Lehenga: Aditi looked straight out of a period drama in a red lehenga piece with a full-sleeve blouse. The heavily detailed work around the skirt added definition to the attire, and Aditi enhanced it even further by opting for a royal jewellery set.

One-shouldered Lehenga: Aditi defined modern royalty in a deep pink lehenga with golden accents. The one-shouldered touch is what added a modern zest, and Aditi simply elevated its appeal with selective jewellery pieces.

Golden Tissue Lehenga: Aditi embodied royalty in a golden tissue lehenga and paired it with a fully embellished blouse. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, and adorned her look with heavy jhumkas, kadas, rings and opted for bold red lips.

When it's royalty, you know Aditi Rao fits the bracket just right!