Aditi Rao Hydari Turns 37, But Her Love For Royal Sarees Is Eternal!

Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently turned 37 on 28th October, brings an entirely different game when she's decked up in sarees, setting it straight that her love for drapes is timeless. Her dressing sense, combined with a royal touch, makes simple drapes look even more regal. Take a look:

1. Celebrated for her effortless regal charm and fashion authenticity, Aditi Rao celebrates craftsmanship, whether it's raw silk or organza. During Cannes 2025, she stole the spotlight in a red drape from Raw Mango, featuring a striking blue border. She paired the drape with a sleeveless blouse, a heritage-style choker and matching earrings.

2. Aditi dazzled in a Gulbahar saree by Raw Mango, a three-toned drape including petal pink, gulkand palla and kamal pink pleats. The drape also featured hand-embroidered zardosi floral motifs. She accessorised her look with gold bangles and golden jhumkas, radiating sheer elegance.

3. Aditi stunned in a green silk Bandhej Bandini saree loaded with peacock motifs in Aari embroidery and a thin sitara border. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and a tiny bindi.

4. Turning heads even further, Aditi wore a brocade blouse paired with a soft organza drape. She styled her hair in a middle-parted wavy look and accessorised her ensemble with a traditional choker neckpiece and jhumkas, giving a royal ode to the understated glamour.

5. Aditi exuded radiance in a reddish-orange saree paired with a brocade blouse. She styled her hair straight and accessorised her look with a minimal neckpiece, letting the bright drape shine.

6. Aditi looked divine in a pristine white saree and let it take centre stage by styling her hair in a neat bun and accessorising her look with an emerald neckpiece. Serving just the right vintage glamour, Aditi simply balanced poise and power.

Each drape donned by Aditi tells a story of timeless craftsmanship. Whether she's donning a handwoven silk or delicate organza, she knows that her saree flair will always have a moment of its own, whether on or off the red carpet.