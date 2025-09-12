After Janhvi Kapoor & Alia, Nitanshi Goel Joins Bollywood’s Fashion Elite As The Emerging Face Of Fashion 2025

Nitanshi Goel is officially a name to watch! The talented Gen Z actress and style sensation has been crowned emerging face of fashion at the prestigious Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025, joining a celebrated legacy of fashion-forward stars like Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Renowned for her impeccable style and trendsetting looks, Nitanshi has captured hearts with every appearance, from dazzling red carpet moments to effortlessly elegant traditional ensembles.

Her ability to blend contemporary fashion with timeless grace makes her a true icon for the new generation. Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are constantly taking notes of her looks, as she effortlessly sets new trends.

But that's not all, Nitanshi's filmography is gearing up for something huge. While official announcements are awaited, insiders reveal that Nitanshi is all set to make a significant mark with powerful roles that showcase her versatility as an actor.

As a true fashionista, the youngest Indian actress to be Oscar-eligible, a debutante with an IIFA win to her name, having graced the Cannes red carpet, and one of the brightest emerging talents in Bollywood, Nitanshi Goel continues to inspire her generation, not just with her style but also with her bold career choices.