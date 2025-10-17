Ahaan Panday, Rohit Saraf, Ashish Chanchlani & More: Take Diwali Style Inspiration From Young Stars

When it comes to style and fashion, our young stars of Indian cinema are truly ruling the game. They are fearless when it comes to experimenting, bold enough to try new looks, and charming enough to pull off calming old-school styles with ease. However, watching India's young, handsome hunks in ethnic wear is a visual treat, and our rising stars are absolute trendsetters.

With the Diwali season around the corner, boys, if you're looking for ethnic inspiration, our young brigade serves as the perfect example to spread charm, confidence, and elegance in traditional outfits this festive season. From Ashish Chanchlani, Abhay Verma, and others. Take Diwali style info from these young stars!

Ahaan Panday

Go for a simple yet charming look like Ahaan Panday, wearing a plain, crisp white cotton full-sleeved kurta with buttons and a matching pajama. This timeless combination is perfect for a Diwali puja, bright, catchy, and effortlessly elegant.

Ashish Chanchlani

Suppose anyone could pull off the desi charm and light up a room. In that case, it's definitely Ashish Chanchlani, the debutant director, all set to mark his directorial debut with Ekaki, releasing this year. You can take inspiration from his desi look, featuring a navy-blue silk full-sleeved kurta with textured designs and a deep V-neck. He completed the look with a matching dupatta, adding that perfect hero touch to amp up your Diwali style.

Rohit Saraf

If you want to go for a slightly royal look this Diwali to impress, take inspiration from Rohit Saraf. He aced the festive vibe in a black cotton embroidered sherwani featuring white intricate detailing all over. He paired it with off-white linen wide-leg pants and shiny black shoes, creating the perfect balance of elegance and charm.

Ishaan Khatter

Go golden with this shiny look this Diwali like Ishaan Khatter, wearing a golden kurta adorned with white detailing and a pure silk brocade Achkan featuring exquisite hand embroidery. He paired it with a golden dhoti-style pajama and brown shoes, creating a regal and festive statement.

Lakshya Lalwani

Bring on the charm this Diwali season with a striking look like Lakshya Lalwani in a lemon-yellow linen full-sleeved kurta featuring a stunning silver-laced and metal-worked border on the sleeves and chest. He paired it with white pajamas and brown juttis, exuding festive elegance and effortless charm.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Go for a simple yet sophisticated look in all white, like Siddhant Chaturvedi this Diwali. He wore an off-white cotton kurta with textured floral prints on the front, paired with a crisp white dhoti pajama and off-white juttis, a calm, elegant, and effortlessly refined festive look.

Pratik Gandhi

Bring some classy vibes this Diwali with an outfit like Pratik Gandhi's. He donned a black velvet plain kurta featuring red and orange floral designs near the buttons, paired with a full-sleeved jacket in the same pattern, plain black pants, and polished black shoes, perfectly amping up the classy festive look this season.

Abhay Verma

If you want a perfect desi and Bollywood-ish look this Diwali, take inspiration from Abhay Verma in his crimson full-sleeved chikankari kurta featuring unique mirror details all over. He paired it with white pajamas and traditional Kolhapuri chappals, creating a classic, charming, yet festive style statement.