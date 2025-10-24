Akash-Isha Ambani Birthday: Ranveer, Deepika, Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar- Who WORE What?

Isha Ambani birthday party: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen in relaxed outfits at the Jamnagar airport. They were there to celebrate the birthdays of Akash and Isha Ambani. The couple, known for their stylish appearances, opted for a more laid-back look this time. Ranveer wore a casual white t-shirt paired with black pants, while Deepika chose a comfortable black ensemble.

Other celebrities also attended the event. Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a chic outfit that caught attention. Karan Johar, another notable guest, arrived in his signature style, adding glamour to the occasion. The gathering was filled with well-known personalities from the entertainment industry.

Star-Studded Celebration: Ranveer, Deepika, Ananya Arrive

The Ambani twins' birthday celebration will feature numerous celebrities as special guests. The event will be held at a luxurious location in Jamnagar, known for hosting grand parties. Guests are expected to enjoy an evening filled with music, dance, and exquisite food. The Ambani family is renowned for organising lavish events that draw significant media attention.

Security was tight around the venue to ensure privacy for the guests. Despite this, several fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The presence of high-profile attendees made it one of the most talked-about events in recent times.

Fashion Highlights: Ananya Panday Steals Show With Simple Look

Fashion enthusiasts eagerly observed what each celebrity wore to the party. Ananya Panday's outfit stood out with its elegant design and vibrant colours. Karan Johar's attire reflected his usual flamboyant style, making him one of the best-dressed at the event.

The Ambani family's celebrations are often marked by opulence and grandeur. This birthday party was no exception, showcasing their penchant for luxury and style. Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience amidst stunning decorations and entertainment.

The event not only celebrated Akash and Isha's birthdays but also served as a reunion for many Bollywood stars. It provided an opportunity for them to relax and enjoy each other's company away from their busy schedules.

As the night progressed, social media buzzed with pictures and videos from the celebration. Fans shared their excitement over seeing so many celebrities together in one place. The event became a trending topic online as people discussed every detail of the star-studded affair.