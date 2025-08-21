Get Updates
Ammy Virk’s 5 Best Fashion Moments You Can Take Inspiration From

By
Ammy Virk isn't just admired for his music and films - his wardrobe is equally conversation-worthy. Effortlessly mixing tradition with modern aesthetics, he brings a refreshing take on men's fashion. Here are five of his standout looks that can inspire your own style game:

1. The Floral Statement

In the first look, Ammy pairs a vibrant floral jacket with wide-legged white jeans that feature embroidered detailing. The orange turban adds a striking pop, while his dark shades and patterned footwear complete a bold, experimental vibe.

2. The Regal Black

Here, he channels royalty in a black embroidered sherwani layered with a richly detailed shawl. The red turban and layered necklaces add a touch of grandeur, making this the perfect pick for festive or traditional occasions.

3. Retro Cool

Ammy turns retro with a powder-blue blazer styled over a crisp white shirt with a wide collar. Paired with black trousers and a maroon turban, this look feels straight out of the '70s, yet modern in its tailoring.

4. The Casual Classic

In this look, he keeps it simple yet dapper with a brown leather jacket over a white shirt, teamed with dark denim. The muted brown turban and rolled-up sleeves give it a relaxed, effortlessly cool finish.

5. Winter Elegance

Ammy steps out in a sleek navy overcoat paired with black trousers and a black turban. The dark sunglasses make it even sharper, proving how minimal layering can elevate an outfit in the most sophisticated way.

X