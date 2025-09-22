Ananya Panday To Mithila Palkar: Takes Cues for Navratri-Coded Hairstyles and Accessories This Festive Season

Navratri is here, and so is the right time to put your best ethnic game forward, with the right accessories and clean hairstyles. While the excitement to dance your heart out on garba stays at its peak, you wouldn't want your hair to keep you away from enjoying the Garba groove! On this note, we've clubbed a bunch of hairstyles and accessories that are Navratri-coded and fuss-free!

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor leaves half her hair open and pins the upper half from the sides to give an elegant yet generous look. She pairs her ethnic ensemble with traditional earrings with ear chain, which also makes for a classy hair accessory.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday shows how to style a messy braid, bringing out the volume, all while exuding a refreshing look. She lets soft fringes frame her face, giving it a more traditionally stylish appeal. Lastly, the actress fixes a few floral pieces on her pleats to keep it breezy!

Mithila Palkar: Keep it sweat-free by styling your hair in a classy bun, the Mithila Palkar way! And it makes for the right choice for girls with dense curls. Further, she adorns her hairdo with a bunch of roses and sets a few curly strands free. One can simply accessorise the look with heavy earrings.

Tara Sutaria: Tara Sutaria keeps it neat with a sleek bun, which she adorns with fresh gajras. The actress opts for sophisticated accessories by opting a choker and drop earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor shows how to level up your hairstyle game with a thick braid and zest it up with a golden thread around the pleats. One can choose to accessorise the braid with fresh gajras or roses and simply opt for statement jewellery.

Nitanshi Goel: Nitanshi Goel shows how to keep it dramatic in a messy braid and intertwine the pleats with a matching ribbon. The actress accessorises her hairstyle with a headpiece, adding further depth and lets the generous strands frame her face.

These Navratri-coded hairstyles and accessories prove to be the right picks so that you don't keep yourself away from the Garba craze!