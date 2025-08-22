Ashish Chanchlani’s Ethnic Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From for this Ganesh Chaturthi

Ashish Chanchlani has risen to become one of the biggest digital stars from the nation, winning the hearts of audiences with his comedy and viral YouTube videos. Expanding his horizons, he is now stepping into the world of filmmaking with his debut directorial, Ekaki. Not just directing, Ashish is also writing, producing, and acting in the project, showcasing his versatility by donning multiple roles. While fans eagerly await the release of Ekaki, his fashion choices are already making waves. His social media is filled with glimpses of him in stylish traditional and festive outfits. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, here's some ethnic fashion inspiration from Ashish Chanchlani's wardrobe.

Classic Kurta Charm

Ashish looked effortlessly charming in a creamish-white textured kurta, featuring elegant front buttons, paired with matching pajamas. The subtle design highlighted his classic style, making the look perfect for festive celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi, where tradition meets timeless sophistication.

Desi Yet Dapper

Ashish wore a Persian royal blue silk kurta with full sleeves, unique front-button detailing, and intricate design, paired with matching pajamas and a dupatta. The ensemble exuded desi charm, making him look dapper and festive-ready for the season's celebrations.

Bold in Brights

Ashish Chanchlani wore a radiant bright blue full-sleeved cotton kurta, paired with classic white pajamas. Styled with just a simple watch, the look proved how minimal yet vibrant fashion can perfectly shine during festive celebrations with effortless charm.

Festive Whites & Golds

Ashish Chanchlani donned a crisp full-sleeved white cotton kurta adorned with delicate golden embellishments and a subtle golden lining inside the collar. Paired with matching white pajamas and a sleek black watch, he looked absolutely elegant and festive-ready.

Royal Pastel Sherwani

Ashish wore a pastel peach sherwani jacket adorned with golden embellishments on the sleeves and kurta, layered over a creamish plain na kurta. He paired it with matching cream-white pajamas and grey traditional juttis, striking the perfect festive balance of elegance and charm.