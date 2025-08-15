Birthday Boy Avinash Tiwary Shows How To Keep The Fashion Game Strong And Style Sense Stronger!
Known for delivering compelling performances and exuding an endearing aura, Avinash Tiwary is as much a force in the fashion world. The actor likes to keep up with the hot trends and often likes to infuse them with his signature touch! As he celebrates his birthday today, here's looking at times Avinash Tiwary showed how to keep the style meter high!
Classic White Suit
Avinash Tiwary is a charmer, and he proves it in this black and white suit. The 'Laila Majnu' actor sported sleek black pants, paired it with a crisp white shirt and a fine white coat. Staying high with the masculine energy, Avinash opted for signature glossy shoes!
Streetstyle Casuals
Avinash
Tiwary
looked
as
funky
as
ever
in
loose-fit
grey
trousers,
topped
with
a
white
vest
and
simply
layered
with
a
vibrantly
printed
jacket.
He
opted
for
sporty
white
sneakers
and
kept
his
accessory
game
strong
with
a
stacked
silver
neckpiece.
Checked Suit
Avinash Tiwary looked as fine as ever in a black and white checked double-breasted suit, with a catchy bow at the collar line. Keeping it neat and clean, the 'Bulbbul' actor simply topped his look with black shoes and served a major classic statement.
Contemporary Kurta
Avinash Tiwary showed how to keep it flamboyant and contemporary in an emerald green kurta, wide-legged black jeans, and topping it off with a printed jacket. Amping up the outfit's appeal even further, the 'Madgaon Express' actor paired his ensemble with black boots.
Embellished Blazer
Avinash Tiwary embodied his handsome self by donning a black blazer, devoid of a shirt, studded with embellished details at the sleeves and the sidelines of his torso. Blending modernity with sophistication, Avinash paired his look with studded loafers.
Be it rocking street-style casuals or exuding class in a signature suit, Avinash Tiwary knows how to keep his fashion meter high and his style meter higher!