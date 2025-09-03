Bollywood Divas Show How To Fashionably Ace The Festive Season With Lehenga Fits
Festivities are here, and so is the time to slip into ravishing lehengas. Be it vibrant colours, ruffled textures, embellishments, colour-blocked boho pieces or mirror-studded ones, our very own B-town divas show how to put your best traditional fashion foot forward this festive season. Take a look:
Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday exudes healthy, vibrant energy by donning a bright purple lehenga with golden embroidered details all across the skirt and the edges of her blouse. Keeping it regal and festive-appropriate, Ananya accessorises her look with golden jewellery pieces.
Pratibha Ranta: The Laapataa Ladies actress dons a full-black lehenga piece with solid colour-blocked patterns at the bottom, sleeves and across her dupatta. Channelling minimal traditional elegance and creating a statement in the accessory department, Pratibha sports elongated boho earrings and a chunky bracelet resembling a kaleera.
Medha
Shankr:
Medha
Shankr
looks
graceful
in
a
pastel
peach
lehenga
featuring
embellishments
and
sparkling
details
across
her
ensemble.
She
keeps
it
simple
by
picking
selective
accessories,
including
a
maang-tika,
heavy
bracelet
and
earrings.
Opting
for
minimal
makeup,
Medha
lets
the
outfit
shine.
Alaya
F:
Alaya
F
shines
in
a
full
silver
lehenga
piece
with
floral
textures
all
across.
She
pairs
the
skirt
with
a
V-neck
blouse
and
tops
it
with
a
ruffled
dupatta.
Keeping
it
effortlessly
minimal,
Alaya
simply
pairs
her
look
with
statement
earrings.
Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor brings a traditionally sophisticated energy by donning a peach-pink lehenga with a heart-shaped stitched blouse. With traditional accents and embroidery, this lehenga piece makes for the right wardrobe pick to create a statement by keeping it fashionably minimal.
Sharvari: Munjya actress creates a fashion fusion by donning a textured sculpted blouse with golden studs, and pairs it with a wide-striped lehenga skirt. Letting the ensemble speak volumes, Sharvari simply accessorises her look with studs.
Be it floral textures or sculpted details, these actresses show how to make the most of the festive season with statement lehenga fits.