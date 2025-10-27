Coats to Jackets: TOP 5 Outfits to Raid from Avinash Tiwary’s Closet

Avinash Tiwary's closet feels like a celebration in every sense - rich textiles, layered work, and silhouettes that balance modernity with personality. Here's looking at Avinash's top 5 outfits that feel wearable and not over the top.

Black Blazer Suit: It's one thing to sport a plain black blazer suit, but it's a whole different thing to pull of embellishments on it. And Avinash shows just to how to hit the ball out of the park. He keeps it cool and composed, and layers the outfit's appeal by pairing it with detailed loafers.

Grey Striped Suit: Avinash Tiwary blends professionalism with a touch of urbanity by donning a grey striped suit, and pairing it up with white sneakers - a combination not many can pull off. He paired the coat with a blush pink collared T-shirt, and made a case for modernly-sorted look.

Denims & Knitted Pullover: Avinash Tiwary channels a laid-back energy in an off-white knitted pullover and patterned flared jeans, serving a look that's comforting and contemporary. At times when many continue with the trend of just flared jeans, Avinash shows how to bring an urban twist to it.

Jacket & Military Greens: Avinash Tiwary balanced a bit of a rugged look with urban wear by pairing loose straight cut pants with a plain black T-shirt, and paired it with a thick jacket. He made his ensemble extraordinary by topping it with military green coloured boots.

Denim Flair: Avinash Tiwary keeps it cool and comfy in a white vest paired with a deep blue denim jacket. One can always choose to go daring by pairing denim on denim and accessorising it with statement bracelets.

Whether it's blazers or knitted pullovers, Avinash Tiwary knows his fashion taste, and we're loving it!