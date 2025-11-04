Deepika Padukone’s Global Reign: Times She Made India Beam with Pride On The Global Stage

Deepika Padukone is the biggest superstar in Indian cinema, and her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With a streak of back-to-back hits, her career speaks volumes about her talent and impact. Not only has she achieved great success in India, but she has also made a significant mark globally. From starring in international films to becoming the face of top global brands, Deepika has consistently represented India on the world stage. She opened doors for Indian actress to be global faces. Whether it's award shows or major global events, she has proved that her name and popularity transcend borders. Deepika is a prominent name across the world and has brought immense pride to India by placing herself and the nation firmly on the global map. Here are 10 moments that prove it!

1. On the Cover of TIME: Cementing Her Global Star Status

Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the only Indian actress to be featured twice on the cover of TIME Magazine. Celebrated for "bringing the world to Bollywood," she continues to represent Indian cinema globally with unmatched pride, elegance, and influence.

2. Among the World's Most Influential: TIME 100 Honor

Deepika Padukone's inclusion in TIME's 100 Most Influential People list confirmed her impact beyond films. Standing alongside global icons like Nicole Kidman and Greta Gerwig, she truly shines as a powerful changemaker on the world stage.

3. Making History at FIFA: First Indian to Unveil the World Cup Trophy

Deepika Padukone made history in 2022, as the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, proudly representing India on the world's biggest sports stage and cementing her role as a true global ambassador.

4. Shining at the Oscars: A Presenter at the 95th Academy Awards

At the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone gracefully introduced the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, marking a proud and memorable moment for India on one of cinema's most prestigious global stages.

5. Stealing the Spotlight at BAFTA 2024

Deepika Padukone reached a new milestone by presenting the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the 2024 BAFTAs, further cementing her status as a respected and influential figure on the global entertainment stage.

6. Among Legends: A Special Invite to the Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone became the first Indian actor invited to the prestigious 2023 Academy Museum Gala, celebrating filmmaking and joining the ranks of the world's most esteemed figures in film and culture.

7. Cannes Film Festival Jury: A Seat at the World's Most Celebrated Film Panel

In 2022, Deepika Padukone made history as the first Indian jury member at Cannes, stunning in a saree. She joined an elite panel alongside stars like Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, and Samuel L. Jackson.

8. First Ever Indian Global Brand Ambassador for High-Fashion Luxury Brands

By being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country's growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Deepika Padukone has become the face of leading global brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Pottery Barn, and Hilton, and we now see a growing number of Indian ambassadors joining the league.

9. Honored with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum

Deepika Padukone was honored at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos with the prestigious Crystal Award, recognizing her powerful advocacy and groundbreaking work in raising awareness around mental health on a global platform.

10. A Star Etched in History: First Indian to Receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Bringing immense pride to India and Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. She joins global legends like Timothée Chalamet and Emily Blunt in the prestigious Class of 2026.

11. First Indian to be LV jury member For Global Contest

Deepika represented India on a global level being the first Indian to ve LV jury member. She indeed went on to make it big on th global level.