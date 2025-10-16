Diwali 2025: Urvashi Rautela Stuns In XX Lakh Red Lehenga At A Star-Studded Diwali Celebration

Diwali 2025: Urvashi Rautela has once again demonstrated her status as a style icon in Bollywood. At a recent Diwali celebration, she wore an exquisite red lehenga valued at ₹16 lakh, capturing everyone's attention as she made her entrance.

The ensemble was a masterpiece of intricate craftsmanship and detailing, embodying the opulence of festive fashion while highlighting Urvashi's regal presence. The rich red hue added a traditional touch, while the modern silhouette and styling elevated her look to divine levels.

Elegance and Confidence

Her elegance and confidence were key to making the outfit stand out even more. Urvashi's jewellery, makeup, and styling were perfectly balanced, enhancing her appearance without overshadowing the lehenga. This combination gave her an ethereal glow perfect for the festive occasion.

Despite the grandeur of her attire, Urvashi remained humble and graceful throughout the event. She greeted everyone with her trademark smile and engaged warmly with guests and photographers alike, adding a personal touch to the glamorous setting.

Embodiment of Celebration

Urvashi's appearance at the Diwali party was more than just attending an event; she embodied celebration, tradition, and luxury in one unforgettable look. Her fashion choice has undoubtedly set a high standard for Diwali glamour this year.