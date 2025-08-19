Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Dramatic 3D Pieces To Fruity Drama: 5 Times Uorfi Javed Stole Our Hearts With Her Unique Fashion Sense

By
5 Times Uorfi Javed Stole Our Hearts with Her Unique Fashion

Uorfi Javed has revamped the lens of fashion and has upped the bar of the space with her unique style sense. From experimenting with dried fruits to exploring technology at its finest, Uorfi has brought 'daring' to the space with her imaginative knack. Take a look:

The Cinderella Effect: Uorfi Javed gave her wardrobe a glow-up with a pastel gown. She donned a powder-pink satin gown with 3D spiral designs and birds at the edges. Her idea to give the Cinderella look a new appearance emerged as a show-stealer, grabbing attention for the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The Gloss Boss: Uorfi Javed shone the brightest in a rani pink outfit, featuring fitted pants and an attractive crop decked with dangling details. She added oomph to her look by pairing it with a broad hat, pulling off the gloss boss look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The Orange Drama: Uorfi Javed took experiments to a whole new level by creating a dress out of dried orange slices. She arranged slices of dried orange and introduced the stunning creation with a one-sided shoulder, reaffirming her stance as a standout fashionista.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The 3D Floral Piece: Uorfi Javed showed how to make the finest use of technology by creating a 3D body-hugging piece with an extra pair of hands holding a bouquet. She proved that fashion can go to unexpected levels when creativity and effort collide.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The 3D Petal Effect: Uorfi Javed proved that she is unbeatable with her fashion sense. She stunned in a maroon ankle-length piece with blooming petals, resembling a flower. Her outfit stole the limelight for the right reasons, showcasing that fashion can go a long way when art meets creative knack

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Which of these daring creations do you like the most?

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: uorfi javed
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X