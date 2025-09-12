Friday Fashion: Esha Gupta Radiates Regal Elegance In A Golden Saree; Check Out PHOTOS

When it comes to merging timeless tradition with modern sophistication, Esha Gupta once again proves she's in a league of her own. Draped in a resplendent golden saree, the actress exudes an aura of regal charm that is both commanding and graceful.

The saree's rich silk sheen enhances her natural glow, while the fluid drape frames her silhouette with effortless finesse. Esha keeps the look minimal yet striking, letting the fabric's lustrous finish take center stage. A delicately structured blouse adds contemporary refinement, ensuring the ensemble balances heritage with a modern edge.

Her styling is masterfully understated yet luxurious. A sleek bun draws attention to her sharp features, while a dainty red bindi lends a touch of classic Indian allure. Complementing the golden canvas are emerald-studded earrings and a pearl choker with an emerald centerpiece-pieces that add depth and sophistication without overwhelming the look. The finishing touch, a slender bracelet, reinforces the understated opulence of her appearance.

Esha's makeup echoes the same philosophy: muted tones, soft contouring, and a nude-brown lip that accentuates her natural beauty. With her serene expression and confident poise, she embodies the elegance of an old-world muse reimagined for the modern era.

This look is a reminder that glamour need not shout-it can whisper with silken grace. Esha Gupta in a golden saree is not just a fashion moment; it's a timeless portrait of Indian beauty meeting global sophistication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta has recently wrapped up the shooting for Dhamaal 4. The film pairs her alongside Ajay Devgn and is announced for Eid 2026 release.