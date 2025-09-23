Fatima Sana Shaikh Becomes Brand Ambassador Of...

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been announced as the new Brand Ambassador for Kaya products. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement for the brand, which is renowned for its science-based skincare solutions and over two decades of dermatological expertise tailored to Indian skin.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is celebrated for her bold roles and grounded persona. She embodies the values of modern Indian beauty seekers—authentic, confident, and unfiltered. Her journey aligns with Kaya's philosophy: beauty rooted in truth and self-expression.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Skincare

"Skincare today can feel overwhelming - so many trends, so much advice, and still, so much confusion," says Fatima Sana Shaikh. "What I love about Kaya products is that it cuts through the noise. As a brand offering a wide range of products which are co-created with dermatologists, it's built on trust. Rooted in science and made for Indian skin, Kaya gives you the confidence to stop second-guessing and trust what works. That, to me, is powerful and authentic beauty, the kind that stays. It's not about chasing trends but trusting the experts," Fatima said in a statement issued by the company's team.

Kaya's offerings are crafted to simplify skincare routines while delivering noticeable results for Indian skin types. The brand combines clinical expertise with gentle formulations suitable for daily use.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fatima into the Kaya family," said Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President, Head of the Beauty & Styling Digital Business at Marico. "She brings a perfect balance of confidence, relatability, and a progressive take on beauty - qualities that deeply resonate with our consumers," he added.

With Fatima as its new face, Kaya embarks on an exciting chapter where storytelling merges with skin science. The focus remains on knowledge-driven beauty rather than fleeting trends.

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, which directly premiered on Netflix.