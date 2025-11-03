From Dior to Jacques Marie Mage: 5 Actresses Who Are Redefining Luxury Eyewear

When it comes to making fashion statements, Bollywood's leading ladies are not just stopping at couture gowns and designer handbags they're taking it a notch higher with statement sunglasses that scream luxury. From crystal-studded Dior frames to sleek metallic Jacques Marie Mage designs, these actresses are redefining chic sophistication, one pair at a time.

Deepika Padukone: Always the trendsetter, Deepika was recently spotted in wide-framed Elie Saab tinted shades with metallic rims. Valued between ₹35-45K, these striking frames perfectly complement her bold, confident aura and timeless appeal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The OG style queen keeps it effortlessly classic. Kareena opted for iconic Ray-Ban sunnies worth around ₹20K, proving yet again that understated elegance never goes out of style. With her signature "Poo" energy, she made basic black look anything but ordinary.

Sonal Chauhan: The Jannat star, who's gearing up for Mirzapur: The Film and Shera, exuded sheer luxury at the Enrique Iglesias concert in her Jacques Marie Mage eyewear. The handcrafted golden metallic-edged frames, priced around ₹1.5 lakhs , embodied high-end sophistication and timeless allure a perfect blend of artistry and opulence that mirrored Sonal's effortlessly elegant persona.

Alia Bhatt: Alia's off-duty look in Gucci's geometric shades (₹45-50K) was all about relaxed luxury. Pairing them with comfy streetwear, the Jigra actress nailed the modern-day minimal aesthetic with effortless charm.

Kiara Advani: Radiating fine-girl energy, Kiara sparkled in Miss Dior B1U crystal-dusted frames worth a whopping ₹1-1.2 lakh. The perfect blend of glam and couture, her eyewear game is as dazzling as her red-carpet looks.

Looking to elevate your style game? Take cues from these divas because with sunglasses this luxe, every glance is a statement.