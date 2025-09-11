From Disha, Ananya To Amyra: The Cocktail Dress Formula Bollywood Swears By-It’s All About Shimmer

When it comes to party glam, Bollywood's leading ladies know one golden rule: when in doubt, shimmer it out. Whether it's the red carpet or a luxe rooftop party, these stars are showing us how to wear glitter and glow without looking overdone. Here's how

Turn heads at any party with these style cues from B-Town's shimmer squad! Disha, Jacqueline, Ananya, Amyra, and Janhvi have nailed the shimmer dress formula - and why Amyra might just be our new favorite.

1. Disha Patani - The Bodycon Bombshell

Disha keeps it hot and haute with metallic bodycon numbers that hug in all the right places. Whether it's gold, silver, or holographic hues, she makes shimmer look sexy, sleek, and never too much.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez -

Jacqueline channels vintage glam in structured shimmer gowns, often with bold red lips and cascading curls. Her look says glamour without even trying.



3. Ananya Panday-

Ananya keeps shimmer playful. Think short, flirty dresses in silver metallics. Perfect for the girl who wants to shine and dance all night.

4. Amyra Dastur - Undeniably Chic

Amyra may fly under the radar, but when she shows up in shimmer, she owns the look. Her style is all about balance - minimal makeup, sleek hair, and a dress that speaks volumes. From champagne gold to icy silver, Amyra's picks are party-perfect without being loud.

5. Janhvi Kapoor -

Janhvi leans into high drama - bold shimmer, plunging necklines, and dramatic kohl eyes. She's all about making an entrance, and we're here for it.