From Homebound To Milan: Ishaan Khatter Spotted With S.Coups At Fashion Week

After a successful week promoting his film Homebound, which is India's official entry to the Oscars and has been making waves at festivals like Cannes, Melbourne and Toronto with a nine-minute standing ovation, Ishaan Khatter has now headed to Milan Fashion Week. He is in the city representing Hugo Boss and was spotted in style. While there, Ishaan also met K-pop idol and singer S.Coups, making for a truly global moment.