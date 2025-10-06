From India To Milan: Sanket Mehta Attends Milan Fashion Week 2025 With Diesel & Onitsuka

Mumbai, 6th October - Indian digital creator Sanket Mehta made a mark at this year's Milan Fashion Week, being the only creator from India invited to experience Diesel's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase and Onitsuka's re-see presentation.

On 23rd September, Sanket attended Diesel's highly anticipated SS26 runway show in Milan. The show, which was one of the season's most talked-about events, featured an innovative city-wide treasure hunt concept. Models wearing the new collection were placed inside giant egg shells, each marked with QR codes that allowed people to win exclusive SS26 pieces. This immersive format not only drew fashion insiders but also created a wave of organic engagement across Milan's streets. Sanket also enjoyed special access to Diesel's after-party, where he experienced the brand's cutting-edge fashion community up close.

Continuing his Milan journey, Sanket was invited by Onitsuka on 25th September for a private re-see presentation of their latest collection. Sanket was among the select few to explore the pieces the following day. He got a firsthand look at the collection's highlights, including the Yellow Tiger-inspired bag, footwear, and apparel-a showcase of Onitsuka's evolving creative direction.

Speaking about his experience, Sanket shared, "Being at Milan Fashion Week was surreal. Diesel's concept was unlike anything I've seen before, and getting to experience Onitsuka's new line up close was truly inspiring. It's amazing to see how fashion is pushing boundaries globally."

Sanket's presence at Milan Fashion Week 2025 highlights not only his growing influence in the global fashion landscape but also the increasing recognition of Indian creators at international style forums.

