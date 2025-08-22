Get Updates
From LA to Tomorrowland: Ankush Bahuguna’s Style Moments That Turned Heads

By
Ankush Bhagwana s Style Moments That Turned Heads

From sleek tailoring to bold cultural representation, Ankush Bhagwana's recent looks highlight his versatility and fearless approach to fashion. With every appearance, he's not just dressing for the moment-he's creating it. Here's a closer look at five outfits that perfectly capture his evolving style game -

Look 1 - Tomorrowland Lungi Moment

Bold, playful, and unapologetically rooted-Ankush paired a classic blue lungi with a loose, oversized tee, chunky white sneakers, and stacked jewelry. The glitter-gem eye detailing and tinted sunglasses added festival drama, making this look a proud nod to Indian culture while owning the global stage.

Look 2 - Rare Beauty Event with Selena Gomez

Effortless LA glam with a dash of minimal chic-Ankush chose sleek, neutral tones, sharp layering, and crisp grooming. The look balanced comfort and sophistication, perfect for a high-profile creator moment alongside Selena Gomez. It was stylish without trying too hard, letting confidence do the heavy lifting.

Look 3 - Outcast-Inspired Black Statement Fit

Dark and dramatic, this glossy black number embraced a bold, alternative aesthetic. The structured blazer finish and edgy silhouette brought intensity, while Ankush's posture and expression amplified the 'outcast-core' energy. It's a look that says: I'm here, I'm fearless, and I'm not playing safe.

Look 4 - Gothic-Upcycled Edge

Channeling goth sophistication, Ankush styled an upcycled, layered ensemble that feels both rebellious and refined. The textures-matte and sheen in perfect sync-paired with sleek accessories create a vibe that's unapologetically experimental yet curated to the last detail.

Look 5 - Classic White Power Look

Ankush owned the timeless elegance of a crisp blazer layered over a relaxed shirt, delivering sharp lines with an easy, confident attitude. Minimal, versatile, and deeply photogenic-this is classic dressing done the Ankush way.

X