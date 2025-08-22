From LA to Tomorrowland: Ankush Bahuguna’s Style Moments That Turned Heads
From sleek tailoring to bold cultural representation, Ankush Bhagwana's recent looks highlight his versatility and fearless approach to fashion. With every appearance, he's not just dressing for the moment-he's creating it. Here's a closer look at five outfits that perfectly capture his evolving style game -
Look 1 - Tomorrowland Lungi Moment
Bold,
playful,
and
unapologetically
rooted-Ankush
paired
a
classic
blue
lungi
with
a
loose,
oversized
tee,
chunky
white
sneakers,
and
stacked
jewelry.
The
glitter-gem
eye
detailing
and
tinted
sunglasses
added
festival
drama,
making
this
look
a
proud
nod
to
Indian
culture
while
owning
the
global
stage.
Look 2 - Rare Beauty Event with Selena Gomez
Effortless LA glam with a dash of minimal chic-Ankush chose sleek, neutral tones, sharp layering, and crisp grooming. The look balanced comfort and sophistication, perfect for a high-profile creator moment alongside Selena Gomez. It was stylish without trying too hard, letting confidence do the heavy lifting.
Look 3 - Outcast-Inspired Black Statement Fit
Dark and dramatic, this glossy black number embraced a bold, alternative aesthetic. The structured blazer finish and edgy silhouette brought intensity, while Ankush's posture and expression amplified the 'outcast-core' energy. It's a look that says: I'm here, I'm fearless, and I'm not playing safe.
Look 4 - Gothic-Upcycled Edge
Channeling goth sophistication, Ankush styled an upcycled, layered ensemble that feels both rebellious and refined. The textures-matte and sheen in perfect sync-paired with sleek accessories create a vibe that's unapologetically experimental yet curated to the last detail.
Look 5 - Classic White Power Look
Ankush owned the timeless elegance of a crisp blazer layered over a relaxed shirt, delivering sharp lines with an easy, confident attitude. Minimal, versatile, and deeply photogenic-this is classic dressing done the Ankush way.