House of Aanchal Unveils ‘Threads of Eternity’ with Elnaaz Norouzi at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025

During the October 2025 edition of Bombay Times Fashion Week, House of Aanchal unveiled its latest collection, Threads of Eternity. The presentation was a visual feast, with actress and singer Elnaaz Norouzi stealing the spotlight in a striking blue ensemble with an extravagant trail. Her dramatic appearance captivated both the audience and fashion critics.

The Threads of Eternity collection showcased an innovative blend of hard and soft elements through threads embroidered with quilted foam. Each piece was a testament to high fashion, merging contemporary style with artistic flair. Supermodels graced the runway, embodying a fierce and bold aesthetic that left a lasting impression.

Elnaaz Norouzi's Impact

Elnaaz Norouzi's involvement added depth to the show. Known for her roles in "Sacred Games" and the Emmy-winning "Tehran" on Apple TV+, she recently gained fame on the reality show "The Traitors." Her confident stride on the runway amplified the collection's impact, breathing life into designer Aanchal Dey's vision.

Aanchal Dey, the creative force behind House of Aanchal, continues to push couture boundaries. Her label celebrates modern textiles intertwined with cultural stories. This collection highlighted resilience and meaningful design, making it a standout at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025.

Creative Collaboration

The collaboration between Elnaaz Norouzi and Aanchal Dey exemplified a harmonious blend of talent and creativity. Their partnership at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 created a moment that will be remembered long after the runway lights dim.

House of Aanchal emerged as a highlight during this prestigious event. The combination of innovative design and powerful presentation ensured its place in fashion conversations beyond October 2025.

The artistry displayed in Threads of Eternity was more than just fashion; it was an exploration of textures and narratives. This unique approach resonated with audiences, solidifying House of Aanchal's reputation as a leader in contemporary couture.