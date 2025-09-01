EXCLUSIVE! IIFA, Grammys & More- How Is Sarath Krishnan Redefining Indian Fashion With Elegance & Modern Flair

Sarath Krishnan interview: At Filmibeat, we love interacting with figures who have earned international recognition as Indian on the world map. When it comes to making a strong statement on the international fashion circuit, Sarath Krishnan has created ripples with his pieces.

He is the creative visionary behind Glamora Haute Couture, emerging as one of the celebrated names in the Indian fashion industry fashion. From merging regal Indian craftsmanship with global aesthetics to redefining Indian fashion with his own modern flair, Sarath Krishnan is killing it with his talent.

He has collaborated with the likes of Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, R. Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, and Karan Singh Grover. In an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, the man with the midas touch spoke about creating magic with fashion.

1. From IIFA to the Grammys: Your creations have graced both Bollywood and global red carpets. How do you balance Indian craftsmanship with international aesthetics while designing for such diverse stages?

For us, Indian craftsmanship is the soul and international aesthetics are the language. Whether it's the IIFA stage or the Grammys' red carpet, I always begin with the intricacy, detail, and emotion that comes from Indian heritage, its hand embroidery, traditional weaves, or artisanal techniques. But we translate these elements through a global lens-cleaner silhouettes, contemporary cuts, and modern styling-so that the piece resonates universally without losing its roots. It's about creating harmony between timeless tradition and modern relevance, where the artistry feels proudly Indian, yet seamlessly at home on any world stage.

2. Bridal & Couture Vision: Your bridal and couture designs are known for blending opulence with modern flair. How do you approach creating a piece that feels both timeless and trend-forward for today's bride?

"For us bridal and couture design is about capturing emotion as much as aesthetics. A bride wants to feel timeless in her wedding ensemble, but she also wants to express her individuality in a way that speaks to today's world. My process begins with classic foundations-heritage crafts, traditional silhouettes, and the richness of handwork. From there, we weave in modern elements-sleeker cuts, contemporary embellishments, unexpected palettes, or innovative draping-so the piece feels fresh and relevant. The goal is to create a design that she'll look back on decades later and still feel it was truly 'her moment,' while at the same time setting a new standard for what's current in bridal couture."

3. Global Impact: From Bollywood stars to global business leaders, your clientele is remarkably diverse. What do you believe makes your designs resonate equally with artists, performers, and corporate icons?

"We think what makes my designs resonate across such diverse worlds is that they're never just about clothes-they're about identity. An artist on stage, a performer on the red carpet, or a business leader in the boardroom all share the same need: to feel empowered, authentic, and memorable. My focus is always on balancing detail with intent-blending Indian artistry with global sophistication in a way that enhances the personality of the wearer. Whether it's the drama of couture or the precision of tailored formals, we design pieces that allow people to step into their spotlight-whatever that stage may be-with confidence and individuality."

4. Fashion Legacy: Your tagline is "Dressing Icons, Defining Eras." What era of fashion do you feel you are helping shape right now, and how do you see Indian couture evolving globally in the next decade?

When we say Dressing Icons, Defining Eras, we see today as an era of cultural fusion-where boundaries between East and West, tradition and modernity, are dissolving. We believe we are contributing to a fashion movement that celebrates craftsmanship with contemporary relevance, where Indian couture is not confined to bridal or festive wear but embraced as a global language of luxury. In the next decade, we see Indian couture evolving beyond its geography-entering international wardrobes, red carpets, and boardrooms with the same authority as Parisian or Italian fashion. Our embroidery, textiles, and artistry are unparalleled, and as the world grows more conscious about heritage and handcraft, we believe Indian couture will stand at the forefront of sustainable luxury, shaping a new global era of fashion.