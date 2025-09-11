Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Custom Made Miu Miu At Toronto International Film Festival For Homebound

Toronto witnessed a glamorous evening as actress Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the North American premiere of her film Homebound. The actress turned heads in a custom made Miu Miu creation, a modern couture piece beautifully inspired by the timeless elegance of the saree.

Janhvi's ensemble, a one-shoulder gown draped with soft pleats and delicate embellishments, paid homage to Indian tradition while embracing a contemporary global aesthetic. The flowing silhouette, accentuated with a dramatic train, brought a touch of old-world charm to TIFF's signature orange carpet. Her look was completed with minimal jewelry, a natural makeup palette, and soft waves, allowing the outfit's artistry to shine.

Joining her at the premiere were co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and writer - director Neeraj Ghaywan.

As cameras flashed and fans cheered, Janhvi's presence was not just a fashion statement but also a symbol of Indian cinema's growing influence on the international stage.

Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor who was recently seen in 'Param Sundari', will be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and also she has pan-india film Peddi in the line-up which pairs her with Ram Charan.