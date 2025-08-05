Kajol’s Most Iconic Saree Looks From Films That Continue To Live In Our Heads Rent-Free

When it comes to timeless Bollywood style, Kajol in a saree is pure magic. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, her stunning drapes have defined iconic moments in cinema and in fashion. Whether it's chiffon in mustard fields or elegant silks in family dramas, Kajol's saree looks continue to live in our minds rent-free, setting major style goals even today.

Kajol Yellow Saree in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

One of the most iconic saree looks from any Bollywood film, Kajol's yellow satin saree in Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is pure cinematic magic. Its graceful flow and romantic vibe made it unforgettable. Want to recreate the look? You can find a similar yellow satin saree at Navyasa by Liva.

Red Saree Look from Kuch Kuch Hota hai

Kajol's red saree in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, worn during the college reunion scene, marked Anjali's unforgettable transformation. The striking red drape, paired with a sleeveless blouse and minimal makeup, redefined elegance and left a lasting impression on audiences.

Rust Orange Chiffon - Dilwale

In Gerua song, Kajol wore a dreamy rust-orange chiffon saree fluttering dramatically beside Shah Rukh Khan across breathtaking landscapes. The styling was minimal, but the visual impact was cinematic gold.

Kajol in Red Saree with Gold Embroidery

In My Name is Khan, Kajol wore this stunning red saree with gold embroidery during one of the film's most emotionally charged sequences. The saree, featuring traditional zari work, mirror detailing, and a heavily embellished border, beautifully captured the essence of her character Mandira graceful, resilient, and rooted in Indian tradition. Paired with statement jhumkas and a bindi, this look became an unforgettable symbol of strength and elegance.