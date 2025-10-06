Kareena Kapoor Khan On Teaming Up With KT Kids For A Never-Seen-Before Kids’ Haircare Revolution

In a significant development for the Indian children's care market, KT Kids has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. This collaboration combines the allure of one of India's most beloved celebrities with the playful charm of SpongeBob SquarePants, introducing a fresh and exciting category to the Indian market.

KT Kids has quickly become a reliable choice for safe, clinically-tested haircare products tailored specifically for children. The brand integrates premium quality into children's daily routines while ensuring the experience is enjoyable and engaging. Their SpongeBob SquarePants line of shampoos, serums, and protein creams adds joy, colour, and international appeal to personal care, offering something new for parents and kids alike.

Global Appeal Meets Bollywood Glamour

This partnership uniquely merges the global appeal of SpongeBob SquarePants with Kareena Kapoor Khan's influence and style. KT Kids is pioneering in India by combining international entertainment icons with Bollywood star power in children's haircare. The campaign aims to connect with both parents and children, transforming daily routines into joyful and confident experiences.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her enthusiasm about joining KT Kids: "I am delighted to be associated with KT Kids, a brand that truly understands the needs of children and parents today. As a mother, I know how important safe and effective products are for kids, and KT Kids' haircare range delivers just that - with a fun twist that kids absolutely love with the haircare range being age specific for boys and girls. I am excited to be part of this journey."

Redefining Children's Haircare

Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Kids, commented on this collaboration: "With Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador, KT Kids is taking a bold leap towards redefining the future of kids' hair care in India. Together with our SpongeBob SquarePants line, we are building a movement that goes beyond grooming - it's about creating trust, fun, and aspiration for every child."

This unprecedented collaboration is set to transform children's haircare in India by blending safety, scientific innovation, and celebrity influence to set new industry standards. Parents can explore KT Kids' offerings at www.ktkids.in or follow their Instagram page at ktkids_official for more updates.