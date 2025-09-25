Lights, Camera, Runway! Abhimanyu Dassani’s Walk to Remember at New York Fashion Week

Abhimanyu Dassani, best known for his eclectic choice of films ranging from the action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to Netflix's romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, has carved a niche for himself as one of the most promising young actors in Indian cinema. Abhimanyu has showcased his versatility on screen while steadily building his career. Before stepping into acting, he honed his craft behind the camera as an assistant director on Nautanki Saala! (2013). Now, adding another feather to his cap, the actor has made his much-anticipated debut as a show stopper at New York Fashion Week, commanding global attention with his striking runway presence.

The event, which draws fashion enthusiasts and global media from around the world, witnessed Abhimanyu stepping into a new spotlight, this time, not in front of the camera, but under the runway lights. His attire, a statement outfit featuring a regal black cape paired with a gold-embellished shirt, exuded grandeur while maintaining a contemporary edge. As he walked down the runway, all eyes were on him, with the audience applauding his presence and flair for carrying fashion with equal ease as he does his film roles.

For Abhimanyu, this debut wasn't just about wearing a designer outfit; it was about making a statement. His participation at New York Fashion Week reflects the growing presence of Indian talent on global platforms, blending Bollywood charisma with international fashion sensibilities. It also highlights his ability to diversify his career, balancing acting with ventures that showcase his dynamic personality.

Fans and industry insiders alike flooded social media with appreciation, lauding Abhimanyu for his powerful walk and stunning appearance. The actor himself shared glimpses from the evening, captioning it "A walk to remember," perfectly summing up the experience.

With this unforgettable debut, Abhimanyu Dassani has opened new doors for himself in the world of fashion, cementing his position not only as a promising actor but also as an emerging global style icon.