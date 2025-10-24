Loosefit Salwar Suit To Blingy Sarees: Diana Penty Proves To Be The Ultimate Fashion Chameleon

When it comes to traditional fashion, Diana Penty experiments. Whether it's with the fabric, designs, patterns, or simply giving the outfits her own twists, Diana shows that the subtle ensembles can be offered stylish twists! Here's looking at her traditional-fit recap:

Red Salwar Suit: This Diwali, Diana Penty sparkled brighter than the diyas in a deep red loose-fit salwar suit with heavy work across the neckline, the edges of her kurta and salwar. She simply paired the outfit with a matching dupatta and sported golden shoes - making a perfect case for traditionally rooted fashion.

Black Outfit: Diana sported a black pleated fitting skirt from the waistline, paired it with a matching bralette and topped it off with a solid embellished jacket that added just the right edge of modernity.

Black Saree: Diana stunned in a netted black saree with silver striped details all over her pallu and heavy work at the edges. She paired the drape with a halter neck blouse and served a mix of early 2000s fashion with a touch of modern sophistication.

Golden Drape: Diana dazzled in a full-golden textured saree, a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra. She paired the drape with a solid halter-neck blouse - with the whole look screaming feminine power. As for the jewellery, the actress served statement with contemporary earrings.

Glittered Lehenga: Diana Penty looked as radiant as ever in a pastel pink lehenga with glittery details all over. The two-layered skirt paired with a V-neck blouse served as a fashion refreshment. One can always choose to accessorise the look with pearl jewellery or diamond jewellery.

Which of these outfits is your favourite?