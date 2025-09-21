Manisha Rani Shines as Showstopper for Thomas Abraham at Global India Couture Week 2025

Thomas Abraham brought a symphony of sophistication and bold artistry to the runway of Global India Couture Week 2025, unveiling a collection that beautifully married timeless couture with modern elegance. His designs created an unforgettable spectacle, setting a new benchmark for luxury fashion rooted in innovation and sustainability.

The spotlight soared higher when Actress Manisha Rani graced the runway as the showstopper. Embodying grace, glamour, and undeniable star power, she brought Thomas Abraham's vision to life with poise and grandeur, making the showcase one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

Thomas Abraham's latest presentation was not just about fashion it was about purpose. Committed to integrating sustainability into high fashion, his brand follows an Environment-First approach, focusing on reuse, waste management, and responsible material replenishment. Beyond design, his work preserves traditional craftsmanship by supporting skilled artisans from economically challenged regions, ensuring their artistry thrives in a contemporary landscape.

Balancing aesthetics with functionality, Thomas Abraham's couture is bespoke, handcrafted, and versatile crafted to deliver both beauty and comfort. Specializing in red-carpet couture, his creations have been embraced by Bollywood celebrities, music icons, and international beauty pageant winners, cementing his reputation as a designer who brings timeless elegance to the spotlight.

Among his most notable innovations is the Metamorphosis Collection, a hallmark of sustainable fashion. Built on the principles of environmental sustainability, aesthetic versatility, and practical efficiency, the collection allows garments to transform effortlessly from workwear to evening wear to party attire through thoughtful structural details like reversible elements and creative draping. This adaptability reduces waste and minimizes outfit repetition, addressing the evolving needs of the modern consumer.

His journey of global recognition includes designing and walking at the Cannes red carpet, styling finalists for Miss World and Miss Universe, and serving as the Fashion Designer for the Sub-Finale of Miss India 2018. Each milestone highlights his ability to merge glamour with purpose on some of the most prestigious stages worldwide.

At Global India Couture Week 2025, Thomas Abraham's presentation was not only a fashion highlight but also a statement where craftsmanship, sustainability, and artistry converged to create couture for the future.

Beyond the runway, Thomas Abraham is also the founder of IDeA World Design College in Bangalore, a fashion school where students gain hands-on exposure and the opportunity to assist at prestigious fashion showcases like this one.