Mithila Palkar Opens Up On “Unspot Your Natural Glow” Campaign: I Truly Connect With...

National, 08 September 2025 - Himalaya Wellness elevates its foray into beauty with Himalaya Turmeric Range's striking new campaign ahead of International Turmeric Day celebrated on 8th October. Featuring actor and youth icon Mithila Palkar, the campaign marks the elevation of Himalaya's Turmeric Range, a collection that blends time-tested natural ingredients fortified with cutting-edge science to deliver authentic, radiant skin; thus redefining skincare for the modern Indian woman.

With the key message "Unspot Your Natural Glow," the campaign speaks directly to the aspirations of today's women - those who seek not artificial perfection, but a glow that's real, rooted in self-confidence and self-care. Himalaya's Turmeric range, featuring a gentle facewash, a potent serum, and a dark spot clearing cream, is designed to address one of the most common skincare concerns: dark spots and uneven skin tone. But more than that, it promises to reveal your natural beauty, powered by organically sourced turmeric, niacinamide, and glycolic acid.

Studies show that 80% of Indian women experience uneven skin tone and dark spots. Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness said, "this range is our answer to that need - a fusion of nature and science that not only clears dark spots but reveals the skin's natural glow."

The campaign's visual storytelling is equally compelling. Set in a golden-hour natural setting lit by fireflies - a metaphor for glowing skin - the brand film captures the confidence that comes with embracing one's natural beauty. Mithila Palkar, known for her versatile, charismatic personality and authenticity, brings the message to life.

"I truly connect with the idea of celebrating your natural skin," said Mithila Palkar. "In a world obsessed with filters and perfection, Himalaya's message feels refreshing and empowering."

Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director - Beauty & Personal Care, added, "This campaign is a celebration of the modern woman - discerning, confident, and looking for skincare that aligns with her values. Turmeric has always been a hero in Indian skincare, and by combining it with niacinamide and glycolic acid, we're offering results that are both effective and trustworthy."

Abhishek Ashat, General Manager - Face Care Category, Himalaya Wellness, added, "With the Unspot your Natural Glow campaign, the Himalaya Turmeric range addresses one of the most common skin concerns - dark spots. By blending organically sourced turmeric with niacinamide and glycolic acid, we've created a clinically tested formula that clears dark spots and reveals natural glow, staying true to Himalaya's promise of effective, nature-backed skincare."

The campaign is being rolled out across digital platforms, retail touchpoints, and festive outdoor activations, creating a 360° brand presence that resonates with consumers during the celebratory season. The brand is also doing an influencer-led activation on International Turmeric Day celebrated on 8 October wherein influencers around the country speak about the benefits of the golden root in skin care.

With this launch, Himalaya Wellness isn't just entering the beauty category - it's redefining it. The Turmeric Range is more than skincare; it's a movement toward authenticity, confidence, and nature-powered beauty.