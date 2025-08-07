Mona Singh’s 5 Most Gorgeous Ethnic Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From for This Janmashtami

Mona Singh is one of the most prominent and beautiful actresses in Indian entertainment. With a career spanning television, web series, and films, she has ruled across all mediums with remarkable performances. She truly is the magic element of entertainment; every project she stars in turns magical and becomes a hit. The same goes for her fashion.

Every outfit she wears becomes a trend, and she knows how to carry each one with grace. But it's her traditional wear that truly turns heads. Mona looks absolutely gorgeous in ethnic outfits, making her the perfect inspiration for festive dressing. As we approach the vibrant festival season with Janmashtami, here are 5 of Mona Singh's best ethnic looks that you can recreate this year.

Blissful in Blue: Bringing Out the Divine Vibe of Janmashtami

Mona wore a royal blue silk salwar and kurti set featuring a V-neck and elbow-length sleeves, paired with a straight-cut salwar. She styled it with a blue organza dupatta adorned with silver embroidery on the borders. Completing the look with black heels and minimal jewellery, her look is perfect for Janmashtami.

Grace in Green: Perfect for Janmashtami Pooja

Mona Singh looked stunning in a bandhani-style dark olive green salwar and kurti. The full-sleeved kurti featured puffed shoulders and intricate traditional work in the front. Paired with a printed dupatta and matching salwar, she styled it with traditional juttis, a side-parted braided hairstyle, and a striking nose nathni.

Orange Rush: Mona's Playful Take on Festive Fashion

This vibrant orange outfit from Mona Singh is perfect for Janmashtami celebrations. She wore a full-sleeved kurti and salwar with delicate thread embroidery, paired with a georgette dupatta. Styled with silver oxidized jewellery featuring orange accents and a messy bun, the look strikes the right festive balance of tradition and charm.

Royal in Purple and Violet: Channel Your Inner Queen with This Regal Ethnic Look

Mona Singh looked absolutely gorgeous and festive-ready in a traditional silk purple saree adorned with golden work and intricate borders. She paired it with a silver-purple V-neck blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves. Styled with traditional golden jewellery and a messy bun, her look was the perfect blend of grace and celebration.

Yellows of Joy: Mona's Sunshine Vibe That's Made for Celebrations

If you want to shine this Janmashtami, take inspiration from Mona Singh's radiant yellow organza saree with a unique golden border. She paired it with a matching V-neck blouse, opting for statement earrings and a bold ring. With minimal accessories and open hair, she looked effortlessly bright, festive, and graceful.