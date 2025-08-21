Mrunal Thakur’s Best Ethnic and Chic Looks That Deserve a Pin on Your Mood Board

Mrunal Thakur knows her fashion flavour, and she does not miss a beat to serve unmissable style statements. Be it ethnic ensembles or chic outfits, Mrunal has a wardrobe that deserves your attention and a pin on your moodboard! Take a look:

Shimmer and Shine: Mrunal donned a chic black pantsuit and layered it with an embellished net to add that extra oomph to her boss lady appearance. She levelled up the drama with glitter makeup and gave her hair a sleek, wet look.

Ivory Drape: Mrunal blended modernity and tradition by donning an embellished ivory saree, and paired it with an embroidered blouse with a modest V neck. Keeping it simple and glamorous, she simply accessorised her look with minimal earrings.

Checked Suit: Mrunal channeled the Peaky Blinders energy by donning a full professional suit in earthy tones, adding a distinct shade to her chic Western closet. She styled her hair in a neat bun and topped her ensemble with heeled boots

Blooming in Floral: Mrunal served traditional fashion goals by donning a floral pink dress with minimal mirror work. Letting the outfit take the center stage, she simply completed her ensemble with heavy earrings.

Bossing in Beige: Mrunal stunned in beige pants and an oversized trenchcoat with a wide collar and a belt to accentuate her physique. Keeping it contrasting and urban, Mrunal paired her look with chunky heeled boots and opted for glitter makeup.

Anarkali Royalty: Mrunal Thakur dived deep into her traditional wardrobe by donning a deep peach coloured anarkali with fine embellishments. Adding a slight effect of being a 'Marathi mulgi', Mrunal accessorised her look with a traditional nath, green glass bangles, floral hair accessories, and traditional jewellery.

Striping it up: Mrunal pulled off a chic striped pantsuit with sleeveless shoulders and flared bottoms. She paired the outfit with attractive silver stilettos. Creating a powerful yet statement fashion affair, she accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewellery and showed how to slay a professional look with glam.



White Anarkali: Mrunal Thakur looked as elegant as ever in a white anarkali with simple yet attractive embellishments. She let the outfit have its moment by accessorizing her look with chandbaalis and rings.

Structured Mini Dress: Mrunal pulled off a black mini dress, featuring a pleated skirt effect and a coat effect with a tie. Keeping it sassy, Mrunal paired the look with black stilettos and wide-framed shades.

Pastel Bliss: Mrunal looked as radiant as ever in a pastel pink traditional outfit with hints of blues and bronze. The voluminous flair at the bottom and a V-neckline with heavy work kept the attention hooked, adding weight to the overall appearance. Keeping the look neat with a sleek bun, Mrunal topped the accessory department with heavy earrings and a few rings.

Western or traditional, which of these outfits are you adding to your wardrobe?