Genelia Deshmukh, Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari, Shraddha: Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked Maharashtrian Nose Pins

The right accessory always levels up the appeal of your ensemble, especially traditional ones. Speaking of traditionals, a Maharashtrian outfit is totally incomplete without an authentic nath. Somewhere entirely, a nath brings the whole look together, whether paired with a saree or a kurta set. On this note, take cues from our very own Bollywood actresses who show exactly how to fire up your traditional pieces with naths.

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur keeps it simple and elegant in a pastel purple kurta set. Though not many would think of pairing the look with a nath, Mrunal shows how it's done! She layers her look with medium jhumkas and a nath, balancing the accessory department just right without going overboard with it.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar brings modern-day sophistication with traditional elements. She stuns in a powder pink drape with broad golden borders and complements the look with a chunky pearl neckpiece, bracelet and rings. Staying devoid of any heavy earrings or additional neck pieces, Bhumi simply pairs her look with a nath and brings it together with a crescent bindi.

Genelia Deshmukh: When it comes to going all-in with a traditional Maharastrian look, Genelia Deshmukh ticks all boxes! She dons a red paithani saree and accessorises with a traditional jewellery set, including choodas, rings, layers of neck pieces, oxidised jhumka and a crescent nath. She styles her hair in a neat bun and tops it with fresh gajras.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor looks as bright as ever in a yellow kurta set with silver details and contrasting borders. She accessorises her look with kundan jhumkas and tops it off with a crescent-shaped nath, giving an entirely different flavour to her outfit. Styling her hair in a loose bun and topping it up with a yellow flower, Shraddha shows how to stay festive-ready with a minimal twist!

Sharwari: Stepping into a full-fledged Maharashtrian get-up? Take cues from Sharwari. The Munjya actress dons a yellow drape with floral details and accessorises it with a traditional choker set. She also layers the accessory department with a nath, making the look complete without overdoing it.

Janhvi Kapoor: The Param Sundari actress keeps it modernly chic yet traditional in a red silk saree with golden borders. Janhvi makes selective choice in the accessory department, with heavy choodas, earrings, rings and a classic nath to go with. She styles her hair in pleats and let's her outfit do all the talking.

Currently, the nation is in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, and it makes for a perfect occasion to channel your inner Marathi Mulgi and flaunt that nath!