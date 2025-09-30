Navratri 2025: 7 Bollywood Actresses To Take Cues To Slay In Pink

Pink signifies love and compassion, and our beloved Bollywood actresses show how to channel the same on day 9 of Navratri. Close the festival in style by slaying the traditional glamour!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra channels a retro glam look in a blush pink saree with elegant embroidery all over. She pairs it with a wide-strapped blouse, styles her hair in a clean bun and adorns it with pink roses - bringing out the retro appeal. She adds a layer of drama by opting for tinted shades and a vintage-style watch.

Pooja Hegde: Opt for a netted pink saree with minimal embellishments and work that stands out. Pooja shows how to stun in it, wearing a sleeveless blouse that adds equal levels of glamour. She simply lets the saree have its moment by accessorising her look with heavy earrings and kadas.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt keeps it traditionally sophisticated in a powder pink embellished saree, paired with a satin blouse. She layers her look with a striking neckpiece, diamond studs and styles her hair in a bun that adds 'neat' to her look.

Pratibha Ranta: Prioritize comfort like Pratibha Ranta, who shows how to keep it basic yet rooted in a printed pink saree, paired with a strappy white blouse. One can simply choose to layer the look with oxidised jewellery, style the hair in a messy bun, and adorn it with fresh gajras.

Khushi Kapoor: Grab the spotlight like Khushi Kapoor, who dresses up in a blingy pink saree and pairs it with an off-shoulder blouse. She adorns her look with a diamond jewellery piece and styles her hair in a half-bun, blending tradition with modernity.

Alaya F: Alaya F shows how to own the moment in a shimmery pink saree with patched embellishments, paired up with a worked-up halter-neck blouse. Giving a modern drape to the fabric, Alaya levels-up the appeal by sporting minimal accessories.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti keeps it simple yet dazzling in a bright pink plain saree with a thin, elegant border. She pairs the drape with a stylish blouse and adds oomph to her look with a chunky neckpiece and a few rings.

Close Navratri in style by taking cues from these actresses who show just how to look pretty in pink!