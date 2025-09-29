Navratri 2025: Sara Ali Khan Shares An Easy Guide To Stay Fresh For Garba Nights

Navratri brings with it devotion, colour, and endless Garba! From swirling in sync with the beats to cheering your friends on as they show off their dandiya moves, the celebrations are non-stop. But all that dancing can leave you tired and drained if you don't prep well.

Here's your ultimate guide to staying fresh, energetic, and glowing through every Garba night.

1. Begin with a Refreshing Shower

Before slipping into your festive look, let Moisturizing Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk and Vitamin F Celebration Pack do the magic. Think of them as breakfast for your skin, packed with nourishing goodness to kickstart your day. With a rich, creamy lather and 1/3rd skin conditioners, these bars cleanse gently while deeply moisturizing for all-day hydration. Infused with Vitamin F, a game-changer as it strengthens the skin barrier, seals in moisture, and keeps your skin smooth, supple, and resilient through the day. Along with a fragrance blend of Goji, Acai, and Blueberries, they leave your skin soft, silky, and divinely fresh, perfect for glowing through all your Navratri Garba nights.

ITC Fiama Brand Ambassador, Sara Ali Khan said, "Navratri is all about dressing up, dancing my heart out at Garba nights, and of course indulging in all the festive food and fun with friends and family! With so much happening, I make sure to give my skin a little extra love too. That's why I turn to Moisturizing Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk and Vitamin F, they have a rich, creamy lather that feels so luxurious, and the 1/3rd skin conditioners deeply nourish my skin while cleansing it gently. Vitamin F, being rich in essential fatty acids, helps lock in hydration and keep my skin supple even through long festive nights. And with the fruity fragrance of Goji, Acai, and Blueberries instantly lifting my mood, my skin feels soft, hydrated, and glowing, so I can enjoy every dandiya twirl feeling fresh and fabulous all night long!"

2. Step Out in Your Festive Best

Navratri nights are when everyone brings their A-game from glittering lehengas to vibrant kediyus, it's all about dressing up and standing out. Pick colours that pop, fabrics that let you move freely, and accessories that sparkle under the lights. When you feel good in what you wear, your energy shows on the dance floor too!

3. Layer Up Your Fragrance

Hours of dancing can work up a sweat, but fragrance layering keeps you smelling divine. Start with a lightly scented body lotion, then spritz on your favourite perfume or body mist. A quick refresh before stepping out ensures your scent stays as lively as your moves.

4. Hydration Is Your Best Friend

Dancing for hours can leave you dehydrated, so keep sipping water between Garba rounds. It helps you stay energetic, fresh, and glowing all night.

5. Snack Smart for Lasting Energy

What you eat before heading out can make or break your stamina. Fuel up with light, energy boosting snacks like fresh fruits, nuts, or a bowl of yogurt. They give you the right burst of energy without slowing you down, so you can twirl and groove till the music stops.

6. Unwind After the Dandiya Nights

Once the music fades and the dandiya sticks are down, treat yourself to a soothing shower and wash away all the dandiya sweat.

With a little self-care and smart prep, you can enjoy Navratri without missing a single beat. So get ready, gear up, and dance the night away.