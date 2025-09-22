Navratri Day 1: Aaman Devgan, Vedang Raina & Ahaan Panday Redefine Charm In Pristine Whites

The festive season has arrived and its that time of the year when you are at your fashionable best and at your best spirits. Navratris not only fill us with zest but also the different colour codes as per the days is fun and brings a splush of different hues to our wardrobe. Bollywood Genz male actors surely knows how to win our hearts with their absolute striking fashion sense. From Aaman Devgan, Vedang Raina to Ahaan Panday redefines vharm in prestine whites and surely captures the perfect Navratri Day 1 vibe.

Aaman Devgan

Aaman Devgan has a unique sense of fashion and always knows how to impress us with looks. In this white shimmery kurta he perfectly channels the killer Navratri Day One vibe and this look is something that should be a must in your wardrobe.

Ahaan Panday

The young heartthrob of the nation, Ahaan Panday has aced the white kurta look paired with the perfect goggles that makes him look further stylish. Ahaan has a very relatable sense of fashion and makes him the boy next door with his fashion choices.

Vedang Raina

The subtle Navratri Day One look of Vedang Raina is impressive. The simple white kurta set is perfect for the day and channels the easy breezy vibe.

Lakshya Lalwani

Making our jaws drop with this dashing festive look. What makes it striking is the neck peice! It eleavtes the complete look and is the prefect for you night parties.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan have made his mark in the industry with his luxe fashion sense. This white kurta look with golden work on it is a perfect pick for Navratri Day One celebrations.